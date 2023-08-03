Former Saatchi & Saatchi CEO Chris Kay Joins UTS Business School As Industry Professor

B&T Magazine
By B&T Magazine
UTS Business School has welcomed influential creative leader and former Saatchi & Saatchi CEO, Chris Kay (lead image), who brings world-leading expertise in creative leadership, communications and strategic leadership to the School and its programs following his appointment as Industry Professor at the School.

Most recently, Kay was CEO of Saatchi & Saatchi in London, the world’s most well-known global creative agency, before leaving the company and returning to Australia in July this year, where he will soon be launching andOpen.xyz, a new coaching and content collective for modern leaders.

Kay started his career at the TBWA advertising agency working on campaigns for PlayStation Europe, followed by an eight-year tenure at Fallon, marking the launch of several highly influential campaigns, including the iconic Sony ‘Balls’, Cadbury ‘Gorilla’, and ‘It’s a Skoda Honest’.

He went on to be head of marketing at Manchester City FC as it became a global brand and the richest football club in the world. Immediately prior to working at Saatchi and Saatchi, Kay was global partner and Asia Pacific CEO at 72and Sunny, one of Fast Company’s most innovative companies, working with brands such as Google, adidas, Instagram, Starbucks, Miller Coors and Samsung.

Kay recently trained to be a professional coach with the Henley Business School in the UK, and is the author of an Amazon best-selling book about the changing workplace coming out of the COVID-19 pandemic, called Reset Inc: A Handbook for the future of work.

“As one of the most successful and influential advertising executives of his generation, Chris brings a wealth of knowledge and expertise to the UTS Business School. Chris’ work with the School will include providing thought leadership on the creative industries, advertising and brand management, sharing insights on contemporary business and strategic leadership, and leveraging his deep expertise to inform our degrees and other learning programs, and industry projects and partnerships,” said Professor Carl Rhodes, Dean of UTS Business School.

“Chris’ appointment will also further support the School’s vision of being a socially-committed business school focused on developing and sharing knowledge for an innovative, sustainable and prosperous economy in a fairer world.”

