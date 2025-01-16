Former Mick & MG In The Morning Producer Joins Adelaide’s Mix102.3

Adelaide radio station, Mix102.3, has appointed Isabella Neale as its new Senior Producer.

With a background in producing and journalism, Isabella brings experience from interstate radio stations, namely across Triple M and the Hit Network.

Most recently working as a Producer for Triple M Sydney’s Mick & MG In The Morning for almost a year, Isabella developed a strong skillset in producing. Throughout her time with the breakfast show, Isabella developed engaging content, managed and coordinated on-air talent and special guest interviews, supported the planning and execution of station events and tactics, offsite broadcasts, and promotional activations, as well as appeared regularly on the breaky show to join in on discussions with the hosts.

Before this, Isabella held the role of Content Assistant at 2DayFM & Triple M for almost two years, undertaking similar responsibilities.

Completing her Bachelor of Communications (Media Arts & Production) degree in 2022 at the University of Technology in Sydney, Isabella also holds a number of recognitions, including Contribution to the Arts Award 2017 and Editor of College Media Team 2016.

With a strong ability to adapt to a fast-paced, dynamic work environment, Isabella is looking forward to joining the Mix102.3 team for 2025.

“We’re thrilled to welcome Isabella to the Mix102.3 team. Her vibrant energy, fresh ideas, and enthusiasm for connecting with Adelaide and its community make her a fantastic addition to the station. Together with our new breakfast hosts, Hayley and Max, we’re looking forward to an incredible 2025 filled with fun, excitement, and even more joy for our listeners!” said Mix102.3’s content director, Stephen Werner.

Isabella’s appointment comes as Mix102.3 recently announced its new breakfast show for 2025, Hayley & Max in the Morning, which officially starts on air on 20 January 2025.