Former Houston Group Exec Joanna Lilley Joins Enigma As Sydney MD

Indie full-service agency Engima has appointed Joanna Lilley as its Sydney MD.

The former Houston Group exec will lead Enigma’s Sydney team, driving key client relationships while working closely with Newcastle MD, Jack Mason, brand strategy head, Olivia Hannah Matthews, and executive planning director, Karl Bates and reporting to Enigma founder Lisa Sutton Gardner.

Lilley brings more than 20 years’ experience across brand and advertising, having managed many prominent clients across Australia and the UK including NRMA, Macquarie Bank, Sydney Opera House, Lendlease, Western Sydney International Airport, Jetstar, Origin Energy, Standard Life, Bank of Scotland, NHS and The Sun, among others.

Lilley spent seven years in senior leadership roles at brand and design agency Houston Group, overseeing iconic brand transformations for Qantas and Caltex, including the creation of the Foodary brand and the overall business transition to Ampol, and Toyota, leading the global company’s adaptation and implementation into the Australian market.

She also held group account director roles at Droga5, working on the Woolworths account, which included launching the highly effective Collectibles program and introducing ambassador Jamie Oliver, and at Moon Communications, where she led the national Westfield account.

Most recently, Lilley was principal at Accompany Group, leading the design agency’s strategic vision, driving client relationships, and developing its business positioning.

Enigma founder, Lisa Sutton Gardner, said: “Jo is a prominent hire for Enigma – her appointment brings a new level of leadership and brand expertise to the business and our Sydney team. I was impressed by Jo’s deep brand experience and leadership, with an extensive career. Jo also has a strong network of contacts in the Sydney market, and I know her track record for building lasting client relationships, and her passion and energy will be a welcome addition to Enigma.”

Commenting on her new role, Lilley said: “Throughout my career, I’ve been dedicated to building brands through deep strategy and effective creative work that solves business problems. I was immediately attracted to Enigma’s belief that ‘Chemistry is everything’ because for me, building relationships and creating real impact is critical.

“My focus has always been on delivering both short-term goals and long-term value, and I plan to bring this approach to Enigma and its clients. I look forward to sharing my brand transformation expertise with the team, to grow the business and help take the Enigma offering to the next level.”

Lilley’s appointment is effective immediately.