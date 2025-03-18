AdvertisingNewsletter

Former Dentsu APAC Leaders Launch New Agency

The Grove B2B team: Jake Hird, Kiaran Geen and Samantha Cunliffe.

Three senior B2B marketing leaders have announced the launch of Grove B2B, a “fresh-thinking advisory-to-activation agency” built to reframe how businesses approach marketing.

Grove B2B will challenge the conventional marketing brief, move beyond business as usual thinking, and replace vanilla campaign execution with marketing that drives real growth and business revenue.

The agency is founded by ex-Dentsu B2B APAC leadership, Kiaran Geen, Samantha Cunliffe and Jake Hird, who bring together more than 50 years of combined B2B marketing expertise.

Their experience spans global, regional and local brands, complex enterprise environments, challenger businesses, and high-growth startups, covering every facet of strategy, activation, client management, and business impact.

Grove B2B has been created as a marketing-as-a-service specialist for the real world, designed to support businesses at any stage of their marketing journey.

Unlike traditional agencies that operate on rigid models, Grove B2B offers tailored and flexible partnerships, whether a company is fully in-housed, transitioning or in need of end-to-end management.

With a strategy-first approach to thinking, core services include: customer and market insights, go-to-market design and activation, investment planning and impact, and training and development.

A ‘new approach’ to B2B marketing

After 25 years of working in the holding group model and most recently as president Dentsu B2B APAP, Grove B2B CEO Kiaran Geen believes the industry is in urgent need of a rethink.

“The current agency-client model is broken. Businesses need more than templated frameworks, generic benchmarks and mediocre cookie-cutter activation plans —they need marketing solutions that truly align to their customers and help marketers grow revenue for their organisations,” he said.

“B2B marketers are under more pressure than ever to prove impact, and that success is achieved through more than just generating leads and efficient cost-per-clicks. Marketing should do more than just support the business, it should drive it,” said Samantha Cunliffe, chief client officer and the former managing director of Dentsu B2B in Australia.

Chief strategy officer Jake Hird, who held the position of VP strategy at Dentsu B2B APAC, added: “Part of this pressure comes from changing customer expectations. It’s no secret that a number of factors, including shifts in both personal and professional behaviours, are contributing to a lot of B2B marketing efforts falling short.

“Most of the industry agrees that customer-centricity is important, but is often reluctant to invest in research, understand the real drivers behind decisions, and take the time to build strategies that meet their buyers where they are. Brand trust and insight drives marketing success, and guessing is no longer an option.”

