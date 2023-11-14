Former Dentsu & Alpha Digital Head Partners With Type + Pixel To Launch Luster Agency

Former Dentsu & Alpha Digital Head Partners With Type + Pixel To Launch Luster Agency
B&T Magazine
Edited by B&T Magazine



Luster, a new marketing consultancy and agency founded by Tobey Bower, the former Alpha Digital General Manager and Darren Walls, Co-Founder of Type + Pixel, launches today.

Lead Image: L-R – Darren Walls and Tobey Bower

The modern marketing agency, which sits alongside Type + Pixel’s brand agency, aims to bring  “uncommon sense” back to marketing practice, seeing past digital distractions to enable the creation of more effective, impactful work for brands and for humans.

Luster founder Tobey Bower said that the new shop was created in response to changing winds in the industry.

“Cookies are on the way out, digital targeting has lost its fidelity, convoluted tech stacks are being slashed, and media optimisation is increasingly automated. Clients are developing a healthy scepticism of some of the metrics that’ve been over-valued, and investment is coming back to brand building”.

“It felt like the time was right for a consulting agency that better balances digital with core marketing principles. It’s been born out of the idea that marketing should be more effective and less complex than it’s been,” Bower said.

“Luster brings clients the reverence for creativity of an ad agency, the zoomed out perspective and commercial nous of a consultancy, the technical background of a digital marketing agency, and the curiosity and playfulness of a kid. We’re pretty keen to do the whole thing with a lot more humanity”.

“We’re stubbornly strategy-before-anything. If you properly work through the underlying human problem at the outset, we all get to spend less time doing everything else later. The value prop for our clients and agency partners is simple, effective marketing strategy with fewer points of failure,” said Bower.

Luster will operate alongside Type + Pixel providing clients with expanded expertise and simpler ways of working across strategy, brand, comms, CX, media and digital projects.

“I’ve been lucky to work with Darren while I’ve been in a number of roles at a number of agencies. We’ve always done a weird amount of vigorous nodding at each other about how we see the craft and what needs to be better about the industry. So the concept of a new partnership felt like a really natural evolution to me,” Bower said.

“Our partnership is built on our shared belief in the power and value of creativity. In today’s digital world, where everything can be tracked and attributed, there’s an unhealthy focus on the short term, on platforms and placements, refining tactical executions to deliver incremental optimisation. We think there’s an opportunity to bridge the gap, to think a little bigger, to blend brand-led creative thinking with digital nous, and serve our clients in both the short and long term,” said Darren Walls, co-founder and Type + Pixel director.

Luster is co-located with Type + Pixel in Fortitude Valley and is underway with CX and advertising projects with clients in the health and arts sectors.




Please login with linkedin to comment

Latest News

Important Dates & Deadlines – Cannes In Cairns 2024
  • Advertising

Important Dates & Deadlines – Cannes In Cairns 2024

Asia Pacific’s festival of creativity, Cannes in Cairns, is back for an even bigger and better third year — and there’s stuff you need to know. Take a minute and add some of these dates in the diary, or don’t, and summit to major FOMO and a significantly less productive career. As a reminder, with […]

Pitch Your Session – Deadline Extended for Cannes In Cairns
  • Advertising

Pitch Your Session – Deadline Extended for Cannes In Cairns

We get it, you’re busy. So with that in mind… and despite a stellar amount of Cannes in Cairns 2024 session submissions already — we’ve extended the deadline until the end of November. Due to popular demand – and some begging here and there – we’re pleased to announce that the team at Cannes in […]

Channel Factory Bolsters SEA Leadership With New Managing Director & Head of Sales
  • Marketing

Channel Factory Bolsters SEA Leadership With New Managing Director & Head of Sales

Channel Factory, a global brand suitability and contextual advertising platform for YouTube, has strengthened its APAC operations by appointing Kevin Rooney (lead image) as managing director for Southeast Asia and India and Kriti Jetley as head of sales SEA. In his new role, Rooney will assume overall responsibility for SEA and India and collaborate closely […]

The Cairns Crocodile Awards Are Coming! Are You Ready?
  • Advertising

The Cairns Crocodile Awards Are Coming! Are You Ready?

Though they might sound familiar — what with the reptiles making a home for themselves in and around Cairns and all — the Cairns Crocodiles Awards are an entirely new beast coming to Tropical North Queensland next year. These new Awards celebrate creativity that packs a punch and helps businesses and society make serious strides […]

Dean Boxall Celebrates Brookvale Unions Latest Win In New Campaign Via Clems
  • Campaigns

Dean Boxall Celebrates Brookvale Unions Latest Win In New Campaign Via Clems

Clemenger BBDO has sought the help of Australia’s ‘most passionate swimming coach’ Dean Boxall, to create a new campaign to launch Brookvale Union’s latest product, Vodka Passionfruit. Videos of Boxall went viral after the Tokyo Olympics, displaying his impassioned hip-thrusting, fist-pumping reaction to swimmer Ariarne Titmus winning Gold in the 400-metre freestyle. Continuing the brand’s […]

Havas Host Imports Kelly Larken & Mike Alhadeff From The UK
  • Advertising

Havas Host Imports Kelly Larken & Mike Alhadeff From The UK

Havas Host has made two new senior appointments, hiring Kelly Larken as group account director and Mike Alhadeff as planning director. Lead image: from L to R – Mike Alhadeff, Ant Moore, Alyce Gillis, and Kelly Larken Both hires come directly from roles in the UK, with Larken most recently working as group account director […]

72andSunny & INNOCEAN Take Home First Adland ARIAs
  • Advertising

72andSunny & INNOCEAN Take Home First Adland ARIAs

The Australian Recording Industry Association (ARIA) has revealed the winners of the inaugural Best Use of an Australian Recording in an Advertisement awards, inspired by the Our Soundtrack Our Ads campaign. The winners were announced at last nights 2023 ARIA Awards in partnership with YouTube. Claiming victory for Best Use of an Australian Recording in […]

2degrees AR Data Piñata Returns Via TBWA\NZ
  • Marketing

2degrees AR Data Piñata Returns Via TBWA\NZ

Paulie the giant, 2degrees AR Data Piñata is back, and this year, he’s brought his buddies with him. With 800 years of free data and Samsung prizes to give away in the lead-up to Christmas, 2degrees has called for reinforcements and formed the ridiculously large 2degrees Data Piñata Armada. The game uses AR technology to […]

CHEP Joins With School Strike 4 Climate To Get Kids To Bunk Off School To Save The Planet
  • Campaigns

CHEP Joins With School Strike 4 Climate To Get Kids To Bunk Off School To Save The Planet

School Strike 4 Climate (SS4C), the largest youth-led climate organisation in Australia, is holding a nationwide protest this Friday, 17 November. To encourage as many school-aged kids as possible to skip classes on the day and make their voices heard, SS4C has created The Climate Doctor’s Certificate via creative agency CHEP. It’s a sick note […]

Indie Agency Elastic Unveils New Work For Daikin
  • Campaigns

Indie Agency Elastic Unveils New Work For Daikin

Independent creative company Elastic has launched its new work for Australia’s number one air conditioning company, Daikin. ‘Perfecting the Air’ demonstrates Daikin’s capability to transform any home into a haven, curating the perfect climate to keep homes cool and comfortable throughout the year. Having worked with Daikin for over seven years, Elastic was tasked with […]

Dentsu’s Revenues Drop 6% In Q3s
  • Advertising
  • Media

Dentsu’s Revenues Drop 6% In Q3s

Work at Dentsu? Well, the Christmas party just got downgraded from "Ivy Bar" to "Hog's Breath" on these numbers.

Recommended

by B&T Magazine

B&T Magazine
The Clio Awards Announce 2024 Jury Chairs
  • Marketing

The Clio Awards Announce 2024 Jury Chairs

The Clio Awards has announced the esteemed industry leaders that will serve as the chairs of its multidisciplinary juries in 2024. For the first time, 12 of the jury chairs will come together to form a unified jury themselves and will determine the Grand Clio Winner in Innovation by selecting from the Gold Clio winners […]

Meta and Zitcha Revolutionise Off-Site Retail Media With Managed Partner Ads
  • Advertising

Meta and Zitcha Revolutionise Off-Site Retail Media With Managed Partner Ads

Retailers globally can now seamlessly tap into the estimated US$40 billion off-site media market, leveraging Meta’s Managed Partner Ads (MPA) API integration with retail media platform Zitcha. The partnership empowers retailers to unlock the full potential of Meta’s Shopper Marketing Ads product. New Zealand’s largest retail group, The Warehouse Group and its retail media network […]

Slew Of New Hires At Digital Minds
  • Marketing

Slew Of New Hires At Digital Minds

Judging by this press photo, Digital Minds appears to have recruited a mini giant who'll be a boon for the lightbulbs.

New Zealander Filmmaker Louis Sutherland Signs With Photoplay
  • Campaigns

New Zealander Filmmaker Louis Sutherland Signs With Photoplay

Photoplay Has announced the signing of award-winning New Zealand filmmaker Louis Sutherland (lead image) for representation in Australia. A performance driven director who has been called a “big softy,” Sutherland’s’ work encapsulates the warmth of human connection while his background in film and theatre ensures he films raw, honest moments drawn from real life. Growing […]