Former Couriers Please Marketer Launches B2B Marketing Consultancy Three Zero Nine

Former Head of Marketing at CouriersPlease and OtherBirds, now Co.gency, Ben King, has announced the launch of strategic B2B marketing consultancy Three Zero Nine as he embarks on his next professional chapter.

Described as ‘more than just a marketing partner’, Three Zero Nine offers both traditional and digital marketing support to help propel business growth for its clients. From website design to targeted digital campaigns, it provides all the tools to maximise brand presence and drive results.

Discussing the launch and point of difference of the business, founder Ben King comments, “My passion for tackling challenges head-on along with a genuine desire to contribute to the success of both emerging and established brands is what pushed me to launch Three Zero Nine. We aim to unlock each brand’s potential, guiding our customers through the dynamic marketing landscape with creativity, integrity and a relentless pursuit of excellence.”

Despite having just launched, Three Zero Nine is already working with an impressive array of clients including FreightExchange and WealthLab. For FreightExchange, Three Zero Nine has been tasked with developing and executing a marketing strategy to reposition the business as a leading industry resource and for WealthLab it is providing data-driven marketing solutions to optimise the businesses online presence.

Ben brings over 15 years of experience as a marketer, both agency and client side, to Three Zero Nine and an impressive track record for working on transformative initiatives for well-known national brands like Suttons Parts, Kaplan, StarTrack and CouriersPlease.

“My career has consistently delivered brand makeovers and driven business growth. Exploring opportunities ‘outside the box’ is something I thrive on. It has helped me hone my strategic mindset over the years, and that’s something I bring to the table. I’m excited to roll up my sleeves and apply my expertise to help clients achieve their core business objectives.” concludes Ben.