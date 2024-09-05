Forbes Australia Expands Events Strategy With Icons & Investors Summit

Forbes Australia is solidifying its reputation as a major player in the event space with its latest offering, the Icons & Investors Summit. Scheduled for September 13, 2024, at Sydney’s Hyatt Regency, the event brings together some of Australia’s most influential business figures and is designed to merge Forbes’ content pillars, focusing on wealth, finance, and real estate, into a live event setting.

Forbes Australia is the multi-platform media company built for the business leaders, entrepreneurs and success-seekers who are driving change, transforming business and making a significant impact on Australia and the world. Tapping into the deep well of local insight and leadership, Forbes Australia unearths and tells the stories that celebrate success, cultivate community and spark meaningful change. Members can choose to enjoy a premium bi-monthly magazine, digital news and curated newsletters, then see the story unfold beyond the pages at live events.

Sarah O’Carroll, the editor-in-chief of Forbes Australia, shared her excitement about the Icons & Investors Summit with B&T. “This is the first time we’ve hosted an event at the Hyatt Regency in Sydney. It brings together both icons of business and leading investors, allowing attendees a rare opportunity to hear from and engage with them directly,” she said.

The Summit will present the heavyweights of Australian business, property and investment in conversation with Forbes Australia, with an influential lineup of speakers including Founder and Managing Director of Meriton Group, Harry Triguboff AO; Chairman and Managing Director of Competitive Foods Australia, Jack Cowin; Portfolio Manager of Tribeca Investment Partners, Jun Bei Liu; Managing Director of BlackRock, Chantal Giles; Director of Forbes Global Properties, Tracey Atkins; Managing Partner at McVay Real Estate, Sam McVay; and more speakers to be announced.

“Harry has physically changed the landscape of Australia through his work in real estate, and Jack has a unique entrepreneurial journey,” O’Carroll explained. “Attendees will get access to deeper insights into their business philosophies and hear perspectives that extend beyond the magazine’s pages”.

Forbes’ events aren’t limited to the iconic figures of business; they also aim to foster meaningful discussions on the current investment landscape. O’Carroll noted that the summit’s panels will also cover pressing financial topics impacting Australians today. “We’re tackling complex issues like the investment climate post-financial crisis, geopolitical risks, and property market challenges. Our investing panel will feature top experts like Chantal Giles from BlackRock and Jun Bei Liu from Tribeca, offering their insights into navigating this turbulent market”.

The summit will also address the growing trend of intergenerational wealth transfer, which is expected to reach $3.2 trillion by 2030. “We’ll explore how families can protect their fortunes across generations, often a complex and misunderstood topic,” O’Carroll says.

This event is part of a broader strategy at Forbes Australia, which has made significant strides in community-building through its summits. “We’re not just selling tickets to an event. We’re creating communities around core audiences, from finance to women in business, and connecting entrepreneurs with the C-suite. Our events are designed to spark ideas and ignite conversations that lead to real change,” O’Connell explained.

Returning with its third naming-rights sponsorship with Forbes Australia, NAB Private Wealth is the presenting sponsor of the Icons & Investors Summit in collaboration with JBWere and nabtrade. The brand is aligning itself with Forbes’ mission to foster innovation and growth within Australia’s business community. The collaboration extends beyond financial support, as they actively participate in major Forbes events, such as the Icons & Investors Summit and the Women’s Summit. As a brand committed to helping individuals and families build and manage wealth, NAB Private Wealth is well-positioned to contribute to discussions on finance, investment, and intergenerational wealth transfer. Their ongoing sponsorship highlights their dedication to empowering leaders and influencers across various industries.

With the Icons & Investors Summit being a key feature in Forbes’ evolving event strategy, the summit promises to be a dynamic convergence of thought leaders, investors, and innovators, continuing Forbes’ mission to elevate Australia’s business community.