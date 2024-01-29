Forbes Australia Appoints Stephanie Antonis As Commercial Engagement Director

Forbes Australia today announced the appointment of Stephanie Antonis as commercial engagement director, effective immediately.

In her new role, Antonis will report to Forbes Australia chief operating officer, Anna Hannaford, and will lead strategic initiatives, drive engagement and cultivate growth across the Forbes Australia media portfolio.

Antonis brings a wealth of publishing experience to her position, with a proven track record in executive level sales, marketing and strategic partnerships.

Before joining Forbes Australia, Stephanie was the executive director – Media Sales at Rainmaker Media, responsible for multiple mastheads including Financial Standard, Money Magazine and FS Sustainability. She has previously held senior commercial positions managing broader business, consumer and personal finance media titles across all media.

“We are thrilled to have Stephanie join us as the Commercial Engagement Director for Forbes Australia,” said Hannaford.

“Her extensive background engaging with large enterprise and global accounts in the direct and agency space positions her well to steer Forbes Australia‘s efforts in expanding and strengthening commercial engagement across the region”.

“Stephanie’s demonstrated expertise in cultivating long-term partnerships aligns perfectly with our vision for growth and innovation. We have full confidence that her leadership will be instrumental in advancing Forbes Australia’s commercial initiatives and elevating our brand presence,” she said.

In her new role, Antonis will be responsible for formulating and executing comprehensive commercial engagement strategies, building key partnerships, and driving initiatives to enhance Forbes Australia’s position in the market. Her appointment comes at a pivotal moment as Forbes Australia continues to evolve and expand its presence across a dynamic media landscape.

“I am honoured to be a part of Forbes Australia and contribute to the organisation’s mission of providing valuable insights and opportunities to businesses in the region,” said Antonis.

“Forbes is a global leader in delivering high-quality content and fostering connections. I am eager to leverage my experience to strengthen and expand our commercial engagement in the region”.