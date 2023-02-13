Forbes Appoints Samuel Hussey As Head of News & Life

Hussey will lead Forbes Australia’s digital news strategy, dedicated to driving audience growth and memberships through Australia’s news and life content.

Forbes Australia editor-in-chief, Sarah O’Carroll said: “I am thrilled to welcome Sam to the team. With his proven track record in creating compelling content, his passion for global news and premium lifestyle content, Sam is a valuable addition to our team as we expand in the Australian market.

“Sam’s editorial expertise across multiple platforms will be critical in helping us achieve our vision of producing much-loved Forbes stories with a local twist and delivering value and excitement for our growing membership base.

“Since his appointment less than a month ago, we have already seen immediate results in audience growth, and we are excited to continue this momentum in 2023 as we build out our News & Forbes Life offering,” she said.

Before joining Forbes Australia, Hussey held the positions of Managing Editor and Editor-in-Chief at 7NEWS.com.au, and prior to that he was a senior reporter at Yahoo! News Australia and a reporter at Fairfax Media.

Hussey said: “There are very few brands in the media landscape that are as trusted or iconic as Forbes. It’s a huge privilege to be able to help grow that here in Australia with a team committed to sharing the stories that matter.

“Australia’s appetite for all things luxury, travel and culture has well and truly returned since the pandemic and I’m so excited to share what Forbes Life has coming in that space.”