Forbes Announces First Speaker For Upcoming Business Summit

Forbes Australia has announced the first speakers for its second Forbes Australia Business Summit, taking place on Tuesday October 31 at the International Convention Centre, Darling Harbour, Sydney.

Presented by CMC Alpha, the Forbes Australia Business Summit will bring to life the stories of the exceptional business leaders who have starred on the cover of Forbes Australia over the past year.

Speakers at the Summit include Team Global Express Group CEO Christine Holgate, WiseTech Global Founder and CEO Richard White, Immutable Co- Founders Robbie and James Ferguson, and Gurner Group Founder Tim Gurner.

From top clockwise – Christine Holgate ,Robbie Ferguson, Richard White & James Ferguson

The person who features on the cover of the next issue of Forbes Australia, which is published next Monday (14 August) will also speak at the Forbes Australia Business Summit.

Also joining the line-up is Philanthropist, Investor and Board Director Daniel Petre AO. Additional speakers will be announced in the coming weeks.

Forbes Australia editor-in-chief, Sarah O’Carroll, said: “Now in its second year, the Forbes Australia Business Summit has become one of the pre-eminent business events in the country.

“This year’s Forbes Australia Business Summit features a powerful line-up of exceptional speakers, transforming the cover stories from the magazine into a unique, interactive experience.

“These influential leaders, alongside other CEOs, entrepreneurs and changemakers, will highlight the opportunities amid the disruption and how we can innovate and grow against a shifting economic backdrop – from delving into the AI boom that will continue to transform the way we work, to attracting VC funding in a cash- strapped climate, to evolving return-to-work policies and turning economic turbulence into opportunities,” she said.