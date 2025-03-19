Football Australia Pioneers “World-First” Tech-Led Model For Delivering Multi-Tier Live Sports Production At Scale

Football Australia has announced a groundbreaking, world-first partnership with Live Graphics Systems (LIGR) and its parent company, Crionet, to centralise the live production and distribution of over 3,500 games annually from state league level to flagship national competitions, such as the National Premier Leagues, the Hahn Australia Cup and Australian Championship.

This ambitious undertaking – unique in its scale and scope – is set to revolutionise sports broadcasting efficiency and unlock future commercial opportunities for Football Australia and its nine State and Territory Member Federations. It comes as Football Australia is set to kick off the Australian Championship this October – a brand-new competition that aims to connect the football pyramid and tap into the rich history of Australian football.

In mid-2024, Football Australia commenced work on a new production strategy, defining requirements across multiple tiers of Australian football, including the Hahn Australia Cup, Australian Championship, Matildas Emerging Championships, Socceroos Emerging Championships, National Futsal Championships, National Para Football Championships, Youth National Teams (U17 – U23), and at Member Federation level, including the top men’s and women’s state competitions (National Premier Leagues). This multi-tier integration is unique in that no other Australian rights holder has consolidated production across such a diverse range of competitions under a single centralised model.

The appointment of LIGR followed a rigorous Request for Proposal (RFP) process, led by Football Australia in partnership with Member Federations, aimed at identifying a single partner capable of handling the scale and complexity of this national aggregation project. The successful outcome will enable a more flexible and targeted approach to live sports broadcasting, with on-site production seamlessly integrated into the scalable LIGR workflow.

“This partnership marks a defining moment in Australian football and represents a paradigm shift in the way the game is produced, distributed and commercialised both in Australia and abroad. By unifying production across thousands of games and multiple tiers of competition, we are not only streamlining operations but also reshaping the future of football broadcasting in this country. This is innovation at scale,” said Football Australia chief executive officer, James Johnson.

“Through this centralised model, we are building long-term operational and cost efficiencies and can focus on building sustainable revenue streams for the connected football pyramid. By embracing new technology, we are enhancing efficiency, driving revenue and ensuring that our sport continues to innovate in a competitive landscape. This is a significant step football in Australia – one that cements our commitment to delivering the best possible experience for fans, broadcasters and commercial partners at all levels of the game,” Johnson explained.

LIGR, an Australian technology business recently acquired by European-based technology company Crionet, will provide technical broadcast management, live monitoring and end-to-end operational services across Football Australia’s multi-camera and single camera productions, including the integration of automated (AI) camera workflows at selected venues. Meanwhile, LIGR’s world-leading streaming, graphics and highlights automation platform will enable Football Australia, Member Federations and clubs to seamlessly integrate key sponsors and commercialise their broadcasts effectively.

“At Crionet and LIGR, our mission is to disrupt the traditional sports production, streaming, and distribution landscape. Our partnership with Football Australia and its State and Territory Member Federations represents a groundbreaking shift towards a truly aggregated model, marking a significant milestone for sports coverage in Australia. At LIGR, we are committed to empowering sporting organisations to maximise their return on investment by driving commercial growth opportunities,” said Luke McCoy, CEO of LIGR.

“We firmly believe this partnership will unlock new revenue streams and deliver long-term benefits for football in Australia. Our cutting-edge technology and innovative approach sets us apart, and we are excited to elevate the game, enhance fan engagement, and drive innovation across all levels of the sport.

“I would like to thank Football Australia and all nine State Member Federations for their trust and collaboration as we embark on this partnership, where we look forward to delivering outstanding results for our stakeholders and the broader football community,” McCoy concluded.

The model is expected to serve as a blueprint for other global sporting organisations seeking to optimise their production workflows and unlock new commercial opportunities in the evolving broadcast and streaming landscape.

The announcement follows the publication of Football Australia’s 2024 National Participation Report, which confirmed football’s position as Australia’s most popular and fastest growing sport, with over 1.9 million participants nationwide – an 11% increase compared to 2023.