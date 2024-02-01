“Follow The Smell Of Burning Cupcakes”: Fck The Cupcakes’ Jasmin Bedir Unpacks Internalised Misogyny Ahead Of International Women’s Day

“Follow The Smell Of Burning Cupcakes”: Fck The Cupcakes’ Jasmin Bedir Unpacks Internalised Misogyny Ahead Of International Women’s Day
B&T Magazine
Edited by B&T Magazine



Here we are, another year in marketing. Another International Women’s Day is almost upon us and I’m being asked what the plan is for this year. There is one, but it’s not a simple one to explain. Just as our journey hasn’t been linear either. 

Fck The Cupcakes has evolved significantly since its genesis in March 2021. Realistically, we didn’t really know where this would lead us. We struck a chord with women in our industry and beyond when we said two years ago that International Women’s Day was meaningless if women continued just to talk to other women. We were angry but instead of shouting, we turned our rage into creativity against our new common enemy. The ultimate symbol of performative HR theatrics: the cupcake.

We started creating comms and campaigns with the hope that we could drive change, starting with our very own industry. Whilst we received oh so much love from oh so many awesome people (mostly women but also some genuine male legends), we’ve also had to realise what we’re up against. Internalised misogyny is a thing, men believing that women mostly make up sexual assault stories is also a thing, and the biggest thing of all is of course: young men getting groomed into believing that sex trafficking women is okay. You know who I’m talking about. 

Along the way we’ve had our “it’s all too hard” moments, where it’s felt easier to do nothing. But we reminded ourselves that doing nothing is the only option we haven’t got. I keep repeating to myself that it’s our responsibility to redefine aspirational culture through our work as comms specialists. In particular, those of us who are at the top of companies and have the ability to steer things. And I truly believe this. So we continue. 

So here we are, not long away from IWD 2024. But what do we do, to make it meaningful, I hear you ask. Well, for starters – I applaud you, for considering doing more than the unimaginative and inconsiderate annual corporate cupcake order, and wanting to add value to the women in your workforce. 

But let me give you a couple of home truths. Don’t host an IWD event, if:  

  1. Your business is not actively promoting gender equality 365 days a year. It will just look like performative HR trickery. 
  2. You don’t have any meaningful investment in women’s career developments, or policies/culture that allow women to flourish. Window dressing on IWD won’t fix that.
  3. You think IWD is about women celebrating women with some inspirational morning tea. Don’t do it. We don’t need another female cheer squad. We need the men to pave the way for us.  
  4. You think that it’s on women to organise the D&I initiatives. Equality starts with men being part of the equation, otherwise it’s just more unpaid labour for women. 

 In any case, any form of IWD festivity where the highlight is some branded cupcakes should probably be cancelled.

Instead maybe be truthful and start acknowledging where you’re at as a business and start making a genuine effort to do better, 365 days of the year. 

At FTC we’ll be focussing on another great starting point: Engaging men in conversations around equality.

The male movable middle is a group of men that we can reach, they understand that equality is good for everyone, they understand that the patriarchy hurts them just as much as it hurts women, they just don’t know what their role is or should be in the push for equality. The past two years have been a crash course in learning how to engage these men and what messaging lands. We have learned and listened. We have a lot of empathy for men, their feelings and their inclusion needs. And we will put these learnings to good use.  

In our research work, the content we create, the keynotes, partnerships and events will all be focused on reaching and engaging this crucial audience. 

So stay tuned, and in the meantime, get in contact, get involved and help make our industry a better place. 

Just follow the smell of burning cupcakes…. 

Jasmin Bedir is the CEO at Innocean Australia and founder of Fck The Cupcakes.




Latest News

Beatgrid’s Cross-Media Solution Highlights Powerful Insights
  • Advertising

Beatgrid’s Cross-Media Solution Highlights Powerful Insights

Data from more than 500 global advertising campaigns by the advertising effectiveness currency Beatgrid, has revealed powerful insights into the changing viewership patterns of consumers as they move seamlessly between Linear TV, Connected TV (BVOD + AVOD) and Online Video in their hunt for the best content. Analysis of campaigns studied by Beatgrid’s precise deduplicated cross-media and […]

Nexxen Nabs Gretchen Johnson As Chief People Officer From Siprocal
  • Technology

Nexxen Nabs Gretchen Johnson As Chief People Officer From Siprocal

Nexxen has announced the appointment of Gretchen Johnson (lead image) as chief people officer. In the role, Johnson will lead Nexxen’s Human Resources and Talent Acquisition teams, focusing on culture and employee development to ensure the company continues to hire and retain best-in-class talent. Previously, Johnson served as chief people officer at Siprocal, a gaming […]

Label Responsible For Taylor Swift & Drake Pulls Music From TikTok
  • Media

Label Responsible For Taylor Swift & Drake Pulls Music From TikTok

If you felt like there was a considerable lack of Taylor Swift blasting through your TikTok this morning you would be correct. After failing to reach a deal with the platform’s parent company, ByteDance, over royalties, Universal Music Group (UMG) has pulled its music from the platform. UMG has accused TikTok of building a “music-based […]

Bud Light Comes Full Circle Enlisting Homophobic & Racist Comedian In New Promo
  • Advertising

Bud Light Comes Full Circle Enlisting Homophobic & Racist Comedian In New Promo

Embattled beer brand Bud Light had a torrid time of it last year when it chose transgender influencer Dylan Mulvaney to promote its products. Backlash from American buyers was swift and saw millions boycott the brand, leading to it losing its status as the country’s best-selling beer. Now, however, it has changed tack, enlisting comedian […]

Business people watching a presentation on the whiteboard. A man is writing on the whiteboard with charts and graphs. They are sitting in a board room, there are laptop computers and technology on the table. All are casually dressed. There is a window behind him with city views.
  • Marketing

Fiverr To Launch New Feature That Will Change The Game For Marketing Agencies

Fiverr has announced its Winter Product Release, the first of two major releases in 2024. This is more than just an update; it’s an innovative response to the feedback from the freelancers and businesses Fiverr has served over the last 14 years. New features include a Consulting Category of top-tier industry experts, the introduction of […]

Four Aussie Athletes Race Into Team Visa Ahead Of Paris 2024 Olympic & Paralympic Games
  • Marketing

Four Aussie Athletes Race Into Team Visa Ahead Of Paris 2024 Olympic & Paralympic Games

Visa, the Worldwide Payment Technology Partner of the Olympic and Paralympic Games, announced the four Australian athletes joining Team Visa for Paris 2024. Surfing champion Molly Picklum, up-and-coming swimmer Flynn Southam, world record holder middle distance Paralympian Jaryd Clifford, and footballer Ellie Carpenter will be part of the largest group of Olympic and Paralympic athletes […]

Phillips Group Restructures Leadership Team
  • Marketing

Phillips Group Restructures Leadership Team

Phillips Group has announced the appointment of Helen Hutchings as managing director, following a period of expansion for the firm. Lead Image: Chief Executive Officer Stephanie Paul and Managing Director Helen Hutchings. Owner and current managing director, Stephanie Paul will become chief executive officer, responsible for leading and setting the firm’s direction and vision, driving […]

A Bit On The Nose: Netflix Lines Up To Promote Griselda
  • Campaigns

A Bit On The Nose: Netflix Lines Up To Promote Griselda

Netflix has taken an unusual tack to promote its Griselda series with a virtual OOH activation which saw a truck appearing to drive down the streets of Paris hoovering up big white lines. The series tells the story Griselda Blanco (talk about nominative determinism), a Columbian drug lord who rose to prominence Miami’s underworld in the […]

Business woman talking to her colleagues during a meeting in a boardroom. Group of happy business people working together in a creative office.
  • Marketing

Seven In 10 Australians Are Proud To Work For Their Organisation Says Ipsos Report

Australia is the overwhelming home to positive, inspiring workplaces, a new Ipsos report has revealed. The results are part of Ipsos’ latest landmark report, titled What Australia Thinks, Feels and Does at Work, which offers the latest insights into workplace trends across Australia for 2024, including culture, behaviour, and talent attrition. Post-pandemic, Australians are reporting high […]

Slew Of Promotions At Quiip
  • Marketing

Slew Of Promotions At Quiip

Quiip has announced the appointment of Larah Kennedy to the newly created role of general manager and Will Barber as client services director, off the back of a successful 2023. The appointments come as Larah Kennedy is promoted from the role of client services director, a position she has held for three successful years. Following […]

MBCS Kickstarts 2024 By Adding Significant Firepower To Leadership Team
  • Marketing

MBCS Kickstarts 2024 By Adding Significant Firepower To Leadership Team

Integrated creative agency, MBCS has boosted its leadership and strategy credentials announcing the promotions of Toby Maclachlan to head of strategy & product and Trent Peppercorn to the newly created role of head of Melbourne. Lead Image: Toby Maclachlan (L) and Trent Peppercorn (R) The appointments follow consistent year-on-year growth, since MBCS launched in 2022 […]

Vonage Research Reveals 80% Of APAC Customers Are Likely To Take Their Business Elsewhere Following Poor Experiences
  • Marketing

Vonage Research Reveals 80% Of APAC Customers Are Likely To Take Their Business Elsewhere Following Poor Experiences

Vonage has released its Global Customer Engagement Report 2024. The 12th annual report outlines data and insights into customer communications preferences with businesses, highlighting emerging trends that emphasize the need to augment these interactions with artificial intelligence (AI) to enhance customer engagement. Lead Image: Sunny Rao, Senior Vice President of API Global Sales at Vonage […]

Clarification To A Story B&T Ran Yesterday
  • Media

Clarification To A Story B&T Ran Yesterday

B&T ran a joke yesterday that was so bad we copped a fair bit of reader flak. Take this as a sort of grovelling apology.

Recommended

by B&T Magazine

B&T Magazine