Flatmates Launches 2025 Summer Campaign, “Find Your People”

Share accommodation platform Flatmates has launched its summer marketing campaign to coincide with its busiest time of year featuring the tagline, “Find your people”.

The new campaign is live until the end of February across TikTok, Spotify, YouTube, Instagram and Facebook.

The campaign features three TikTok influencers and content creators, Granny Flat Comedy, Grace & Mat and Bec Cvilikas, who reflect on the unexpected long-term friendships and moments they’ve shared from living in a sharehouse.

The campaign also features a series of ads produced by REA Group’s content team in partnership with visual production agency, Visual Domain, along with a case study featuring five people turned friends who all met on Flatmates.

It comes as the Flatmates National Share Accommodation Survey recently revealed how Australians are managing costs and enjoying the lifestyle benefits of sharehouse living. The survey found 72 per cent of Flatmates members cited the primary reason they turned to sharehouse accommodation as financial reasons.

“Our recent research revealed one in five respondents opted for shared living for the companionship it offers. Our campaign positioning aims to capture the essence of this lifestyle benefit – highlighting the feel-good stories of sharers and driving consideration and awareness of Flatmates,” REA Group general manager, audience & marketing, Sarah Myers said.

“Despite challenges in the rental market, it’s not all doom and gloom, and the new campaign homes in on the lifestyle perks and friendships that share accommodation provides. The campaign heroes that Flatmates means more room for connection and celebrating the everyday”.