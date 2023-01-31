Flatmates.com.au Unveils New Campaign Via Indie Agency Red Crayon

The summer campaign for share accommodation platform flatmates.com.au is in full swing.

The marketing campaign runs until the end of February across digital audio, online displays, and on social platforms. Ads also feature across YouTube, Gumtree and Spotify.

Creative agency, Red Crayon, is behind the campaign’s video content. The campaign, which uses the tag line “real rooms, real people”, is designed to capture the eyes and ears of listers and seekers, encouraging them to list or search for a rental or housemate on flatmates.com.au.

Demand for rental properties remains strong in a challenged market, and active members on flatmates.com.au are up 35 per cent compared to same time last year2. Flatmates Community Manager, Claudia Conley, said the campaign, targeted at those aged between 18-34, taps into specific interests of this audience and positions the site as the place to go for verified listings you can trust.

“Through our research, we identified that two key interests of our core demographic are scary movies and electronic dance music, so we matched our video creative to those interests and placed these ads alongside relevant videos on YouTube,” Claudia said.

“Our ads feature across Instagram and Facebook as we know our target audience is generally very active on social media, but we’ve also chosen channels such as Gumtree where our creative will reach audiences who may be using the site to find a room or housemate, encouraging them to check out flatmates.com.au instead.

“While our main target audience is the 18-34 age group, we’ve also found one of our emerging and fastest growing demographics on flatmates.com.au is 55+, so our campaign messaging prompts this demographic to think about renting out a spare room for some extra cash,” Claudia said.

Through its thousands of listings, flatmates.com.au allows people to either list their spare rooms, find accommodation or team up with others to start a share house.

