FIVEAA Unveils Refreshed Brand Identity

NOVA Entertainment has today announced the launch of a refreshed brand identity for FIVEAA, Adelaide’s premier commercial talkback station.

The forward-looking brand refresh reflects FIVEAA’s new lineup and vision while paying homage to the station’s previous logo and rich heritage.

Built upon the new tagline of Always Adelaide, the new direction celebrates the ‘AA’ branding by evolving the positioning on from the previous Talking Adelaide strapline.

The new logo maintains the well-established brand colours of red, black and white but now features a more dynamic word mark and a speech box that helps provide a modern interpretation of FIVEAA’s proud history and position in the market.

“As FIVEAA looks to the future and is committed to serving the evolving needs of its audience, the brand refresh is a brilliant nod to the station’s enduring legacy while bringing the brand’s identity into 2024 and beyond. ‘Always Adelaide’ and the associated ad campaign to launch it encapsulates FIVEAA’s continued commitment to Adelaide listeners. We researched the new direction heavily and the data suggest that current listeners love the new approach and that the new branding will also entice new listeners to the station,” said Adam Johnson, chief growth officer for NOVA Entertainment.

“We’re extremely excited to reveal a fresh new look for FIVEAA that we believe aligns perfectly with our new, more contemporary station line-up. Led by our outstanding Breakfast Show in David & Will with the recent additions of Jade Robran, Graeme Goodings and Jess Adamson to the extended Breakfast team, Matthew Pantelis in Mornings, new recruit Stacey Lee in Afternoons, Rowey & Timmy G in Drive, Leith Forrest in Evenings and our entire content team, we’re excited about what the future holds for the station and excited to share the new FIVEAA with the people of Adelaide,” said Craig Munn, station manager for FIVEAA.

The brand refresh will be applied to the digital identity of the brand, including the FIVEAA Player app and FIVEAA website, as well as on-air via station imaging. The new look & feel will also feature on multiple heavyweight outdoor advertising campaigns and partnership signage around Adelaide.

FIVEAA is Adelaide’s only commercial talkback station. David Penberthy and Will Goodings host Adelaide’s favourite breakfast show for news and current affairs. Entertaining and credible, the team cover all the big, relevant stories making headlines locally, nationally and internationally.

With continuing partnerships with the AFL, Port Adelaide Football Club, Adelaide Strikers, Adelaide 36ers, Adelaide Thunderbirds, Gluttony and the Adelaide Cabaret Festival, amongst others, FIVEAA leads the talk agenda in Adelaide.

The key weekday lineup is as follows:

The Sports Wrap with Tom Rehn – 5.30am to 6.00am

Breakfast with David Penberthy & Will Goodings – 6.00am to 9.00am

Mornings with Matthew Pantelis – 9.00am to 12.00pm

7News Adelaide Bulletin on FIVEaa – 12.00pm to 12.30pm

Conversations with Cornesy – 12.30pm to 1.30pm

Afternoons with Stacey Lee – 1.30pm to 4.00pm

Rowey and Timmy G – 4.00pm to 7.00pm

Evenings with Leith Forrest – 8.00pm to 12.00am