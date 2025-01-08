Five New Companies Lock In For AO StartUps Program

A range of athlete-focused technologies will be piloted at Australian Open 2025 as part of the innovative AO StartUps program.

The first cohort – LILA, Back Sync, Electrokare, New Stream and Grandstand– joined the program following a global search and will help drive continuous improvement in the products, services and experiences available to the AO player contingent.

“Every aspect of the AO player experience is critically important and we have scoured the globe to find technologies that can elevate their experience even further on and off court,” said Tennis Australia director of innovation Dr Machar Reid.

“We are providing players with unique access to technologies that have immense potential to drive gains in their performance such as micro-load wearable resistance garments, active mobility therapy devices and personalised electrolyte insights to aid hydration and recovery.”

“Additionally, we are exploring how AI technologies can help drive efficiencies in a player’s experience such as streamlining biomechanical analysis assessments and using an AI-powered studio to grow their social media presence.”

The first cohort of 2025 AO StartUps companies are:

LILA: developers of award winning Exogen wearable resistance suit combines cutting edge compression wear with the world’s first and only fully customisable, AI-driven microloading smart system.

Back Sync: revolutionising spinal health with the SEG-B, the first in a line of innovative active therapy and mobility products.

New Stream: AI biomechanical analysis solution with cutting-edge motion capture product that includes an easy to use, smart and accessible elite-level assessment tool.

Electrokare: unlock peak performance and health with personalised electrolyte insights from existing wearable devices.

Grandstand: AI-powered studio that helps athletes engage their fans and create new revenue streams by automatically tracking games and results, gathering relevant media, and generating prompts and highlights that make social media easy for athletes.

Previous companies to have joined AO StartUps include BatFast, 1080 Motion, Pendular,CAMB.AI, Prism Neuro, Trickshot, DVOX, Stringr, Straffr, Circular, PAM, Raven, Cape Bionics, Equidi, Calyx, MATCHi, Amperfii and YBVR.

Further announcements will be made on AO StartUps in the leadup to AO 2025.