First Look At Wicked (Starring Ariana Grande) Is HERE

The first-look trailer for Universal’s movie Wicked – starring Ariana Grande and Cynthia Erivo – has landed.

In the trailer, released by Universal on Monday, we are introduced to Erivo’s Elphaba and Grande’s Glinda for the first time. We also hear the beginnings of the wildly successful hit from the musical Defying Gravity.

Wicked is a prequel to the well-known children’s book and film The Wizard Of Oz. It reveals a very different Oz story to the one that most are accustomed to and centres around ‘good’ witch Glinda and ‘bad’ witch Elphaba – who is famously green.

The film is based on the hit musical of the same name which first hit Broadway 20 years ago. Talks of Universal making the movie first began in 2012. In 2016 it was announced that the film would be released in 2019, however, this was delayed due to production delays.

The first half of Wicked is to be released on 27 November 2024, with the second half to be released in November 2025.

The film comes at a time when the cinema industry is seeing nostalgia drive up views.

According to Val Morgan cinema, the 2023-24 summer of cinema is at a high with 9.8 million Australians immersing themselves in movie magic as blockbusters reach the silver screens.

This season saw various remakes of the ‘older’ successful films Mean Girls and Willy Wonka into musically inclined adaptations attracting a reminiscent viewership.

Gen- Z and millennials are leading the movement with 48 per cent of total admissions falling under the 14 to 39 demographic leaded by titles like Anyone But You, Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom, and Mean Girls.