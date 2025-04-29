Fiona Lang Appointed To Nielsen Television Audience Management As Managing Director

Nielsen Television Audience Measurement (TAM) has announced the appointment of Fiona Lang as its new managing director, bringing with her a wealth of experience and a proven track record of leadership and innovation.

Fiona is a highly respected global business leader with extensive expertise in guiding complex, multi-market organisations. Her career highlights include driving revenue and profit growth, launching innovative products on a global scale, and leading successful digital transformations. She has also excelled in managing P&L across diverse teams, including sales, digital, marketing, and operations, and has demonstrated a strategic ability to navigate both growth opportunities and challenging market conditions.

Her exceptional influence and executive presence have enabled her to execute major partnerships and M&A deals, restructure and consolidate business operations, and establish new governance frameworks that deliver sustainable success. Her industry networks span media, digital, technology, sports, live events, and FMCG, further enhancing her ability to foster meaningful partnerships and drive market impact.

Beyond her executive career, Fiona was actively involved in governance and advocacy through her board role as a non-executive director for UN Women and Football NSW, where she was also Deputy Chair.

Fiona has also held directorships with Britbox International and the Australian Subscription Television & Radio Association, reflecting her ongoing commitment to advancing the media and technology sectors.

“Fiona’s extensive experience in driving business growth, fostering innovation, and leading high-performing teams makes her the ideal choice to guide Nielsen TAM into its next chapter. We’re thrilled to have her at the helm as we continue to deliver cutting-edge solutions for our clients. Fiona’s appointment will drive new growth opportunities and reinforce the company’s commitment to excellence in media measurement and analytics,” said Christine Pierce, Nielsen’s chief data officer.