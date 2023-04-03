Finecast, Wavemaker Bring Total TV Measurement To Addressable TV

GroupM has created the industry’s first single point of access to the Total TV measurement system, VOZ (lead image: Brett Poole, Finecast’s APAC CEO).

Developed by Finecast—the addressable TV solution for GroupM clients—and Wavemaker, this new capability enables brands to assess Total TV reach by combining Finecast BVOD campaigns with Linear TV campaigns, both measured independently by VOZ.

GroupM, the WPP-owned media investment agency, said the system is a “much-needed” improvement for Australian TV advertisers and buyers considering the migration of viewership to digital streaming and applying and optimising these insights for Addressable TV.

With the new single point of access, Finecast now makes it possible to evaluate, re-invest and grow Total TV budgets without losing the advanced capabilities of Addressable TV.

“At Finecast, we exist to re-imagine the future of TV advertising and help guide clients along their TV transformation journey. We believe that there is no substitute for industry standard measurement, so we were inspired to simplify and automate access to the available data for clients that want more accountability in Addressable TV campaigns measured jointly with their Linear Investments. We look forward to continuing to push the boundaries with all GroupM agency clients as part of our mission to make advertising work better for people,” said Poole.

Dominos has become one of the first companies to take a look at the tasty new measurement tool. The pizza company worked with Wavemaker to integrate addressable TV campaign data with OzTam’s VOZ panel and gain a full picture of their TV audiences across Linear and BVOD using the openly available VOZ toolset.

Using Finecast BVOD rather than Linear, results among P18-39 and P25-54 were more than thirty per cent more efficient.

Unique to this campaign approach was the use of Finecast ID, the industry’s only Connected TV and household identifier. Finecast ID uses authenticated logged-in viewer data to frequency cap and build reach across Seven, Nine, Ten, SBS and Kayo to efficiently maximise the opportunity for advertisers.

Tim Harper-Russell, dominos client partner at Wavemaker added, “One of the biggest challenges for CMOs today is navigating a fragmented TV landscape and we’re leaning into new ways of analysing and optimising our TV and Screens Investment. The industry has been crying out for a third-party multiscreen measurement solution representative of modern Australia and their viewing culture, it’s exciting to finally see VOZ and a Total TV Measurement arrive.”