Finalists Announced For The 2023 Australian Effie Awards

Following rigorous online judging by industry experts, Advertising Council Australia has announced that 110 finalists from 27 agencies representing 46 clients have made it into round two of 2023’s Australian Effie Awards.

You can find a full list of the finalists HERE.

This year, Advertising Council Australia has seen an increase in finalists, agencies and brands who went the extra mile to demonstrate effectiveness within their business, putting the stamp of success on Ideas That Work.

Chair of judges, Colin Wilson-Brown said: “I’d like to thank the first-round judges for their time, insights and scrutiny.

“To see such a high number of finalists progress sends a strong message about the value of the work being delivered by our industry. The next round takes that further, with cases and results assessed by panels of senior marketers, providing a client perspective on how agency work drives business performance.”

Finalists will now be assessed by judging panels of senior marketers, consultants and researchers, providing a balanced perspective on how agency work is driving business performance.

Effie winners including those awarded Effective Agency of the Year, Effective Advertiser and the Grand Effie will be announced on Thursday 12 October at Doltone House, Jones Bay Wharf.

The Effies are jointly presented by Advertising Council Australia and the Australian Association of National Advertisers (AANA) in association with Think TV.