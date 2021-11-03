Fiftyfive5 Makes 33 Hires And Goes Global For Talent Search

Australia’s leading independent insight consultancy continues its growth trajectory with 33 new hires since July across Sydney, Melbourne, Auckland and Singapore.

Clare Bradshaw (left) has recently joined in the role as COO. She will free up and continue to empower teams to maximise their time on delivering great work for clients. She joins from EY where she was finance and operations director for the fast-growing strategy and transactions business. Her 20 years of experience brings a deep understanding of building strong commercial platforms for fast growing professional services businesses.

The agency continues to expand its international CX offering with the appointment of Helen Brocklehurst (right) who joins the New Zealand team as Head of CX.

Brocklehurst has over 20 years experience in research where she was recently in charge of customer experience management programs at Buzz Channel. The Social and Community team has grown by four since July, and specifically, the Melbourne social and community practice by three, with Mathew Hutton joining from Nature and Stevie McMillan from The Social Research Center.

Fiftyfive5 is also playing an active role in re-opening the bridge to Australia for high skilled research talent and those expat Australians contemplating a move back home via a recently launched international recruitment campaign.

“High skilled international inbound talent has been a critical channel to solve for the growth needs of Australian based agencies for the last 20 years. Time to turn the tap back on and let those overseas considering a move know that the path to or back to Australia is open,” said Mark Sundquist, managing partner

The agency has been highly awarded this year as current Research Society market research agency of the year and finalist for the B&T People and Culture (100 plus employees) and research agency of the year awards.

They are currently finalists in two AMI (Australian Marketing institute) categories; market and consumer research and insight driven marketing.