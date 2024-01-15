FIFA+ Celebrates The Matildas In New Film

‘Moments’ – the Official Film of the FIFA Women’s World Cup 2023™ – is available now on FIFA+. The film celebrates all the triumphs, tears and emotions of the biggest-ever FIFA Women’s World Cup.

The film is available now to watch for free on FIFA+, along with full match replays and extended highlights of every single fixture as 32 teams gathered in the southern hemisphere for an unforgettable 64-game celebration of the women’s game.

Speaking on Moments, Olga Carmona, who scored the winning goal for Spain in the final against England, said: “It’s overwhelming. Honestly, it’s hard to believe. We want everyone – the whole of Spain – to share the feeling with us”.

Alongside Spain’s success, there are numerous tournament storylines and narratives from on and off the field featured. These start from the opening fixture, when co-hosts New Zealand faced Norway at Eden Park, where captain Ali Riley and her teammates were looking to win the Football Ferns’ first Women’s World Cup match at the 16th time of asking.

While New Zealand’s adventure ended after three games of the group phase, amongst other stars and behind-the-scenes insights from the tournament, Moments also follows co-hosts Australia, who came within touching distance of the final, suffering an agonising 3-1 semi-final loss at the hands of England despite Sam Kerr’s stunning strike that pulled them level early in the second period.