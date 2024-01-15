FIFA+ Celebrates The Matildas In New Film
‘Moments’ – the Official Film of the FIFA Women’s World Cup 2023™ – is available now on FIFA+. The film celebrates all the triumphs, tears and emotions of the biggest-ever FIFA Women’s World Cup.
The film is available now to watch for free on FIFA+, along with full match replays and extended highlights of every single fixture as 32 teams gathered in the southern hemisphere for an unforgettable 64-game celebration of the women’s game.
Speaking on Moments, Olga Carmona, who scored the winning goal for Spain in the final against England, said: “It’s overwhelming. Honestly, it’s hard to believe. We want everyone – the whole of Spain – to share the feeling with us”.
Alongside Spain’s success, there are numerous tournament storylines and narratives from on and off the field featured. These start from the opening fixture, when co-hosts New Zealand faced Norway at Eden Park, where captain Ali Riley and her teammates were looking to win the Football Ferns’ first Women’s World Cup match at the 16th time of asking.
While New Zealand’s adventure ended after three games of the group phase, amongst other stars and behind-the-scenes insights from the tournament, Moments also follows co-hosts Australia, who came within touching distance of the final, suffering an agonising 3-1 semi-final loss at the hands of England despite Sam Kerr’s stunning strike that pulled them level early in the second period.
Latest News
ABC iview Launches Attack On Paid Streaming Services In New Campaign Via Howatson+Company
As a completely free streaming service, with world-class drama, comedy, sport, news, kids shows and more, ABC iview has unveiled a new brand platform to position itself as one streamer Aussies never need to cancel. ‘Always free. Always Entertaining.’ launches with a series of films (directed by Sam Hibbard, FINCH) showing characters from different TV […]
Cooper Johns Joins Kyle and Jackie O Team After Announcing Break From Rugby League
Sea Eagles Half-Back and Five-Eighth, and son of the legendary Matty Johns, Cooper Johns, will join Kyle and Jackie O on KISS-FM as on-air talent after announcing he will step away from Rugby League “for a bit”. The announcement was made on the morning program yesterday morning. “We’re not sure what he does yet but […]
Mehra Jehangir Replaces Emma Logan As AANA’s Director, Member Engagement & Events
The Australian Association of National Advertisers (AANA) has appointed Mehra Jehangir as its new director, member engagement & events. Jehangir will bring her wealth of experience in client management and business development to reinvigorate member engagement at AANA and drive an ambitious plan for growth. Josh Faulks, CEO, said: “We are excited to welcome Mehra […]
How Microsoft’s Advertising Network For Retail Can Help You Conquer Retail Media
Retail media is expected and on track to become the third and biggest wave of change in digital advertising, with as much as $1.1 billion in advertising spend to be transferred from traditional media owners to the likes of Woolworths, Coles and Amazon by 2027. For retailers, this new wave of change presents an unprecedented […]
IMAA Releases Industry-First AI Guiding Principles
Independent Media Agencies of Australia (IMAA), the national, not-for-profit industry association for the independent media agency industry, today released its landmark AI Guiding Principles – the first of its kind for the Australian media sector. The 10 guiding principles solidify the IMAA’s overarching vision for AI use among its independent media agency members, along with […]
Mad Mex Sees 9% Sales Uplift With ANZ First Campaign Via Vistar Media and Hearts & Science
Global provider of programmatic technology for digital out-of-home (DOOH), Vistar Media, and data-driven marketing agency, Hearts & Science, today announced the results and strategy behind an ANZ-first campaign that utilised near real-time store data to optimise results for QSR Mad Mex. Australian-based Mexican fast-food chain Mad Mex engaged Hearts & Science and Vistar Media to […]
Eagle Eye Unveils Retail AI-Powered Data Science Solution EagleAI
Eagle Eye has launched EagleAI, a modular, customer-centric data science solution powered by AI built specifically for the grocery and retail sectors. EagleAI will help retailers and grocers across the globe better meet their customers’ wants and needs individually, optimise promotional spending, increase ROI, and enable true one-to-one engagement that ultimately drives loyalty. EagleAI automates […]
Sunday TV Ratings – Djokovic Threatened In Opening Round Of AO24
Hundreds of thousands tuned in to watch Djokovic struggle past a man barely old enough to buy a beer.
Aferpay Takes A Swing At The Australian Open In New Spot Celebrating The Fans, Via BMF
BMF perfectly capturing the monotony of top-class tennis here with this new spot for Afterpay.
AWARD School Announces Speakers For 2024
AWARD School announces speaker lineup for this year. No update on changes to school's uniform policy.
Keeva Stratton To Modernise Ronald McDonald House Charities’ Global Brand
Stratton keen to sink her teeth into this tasty new role. Refused to be drawn on expanded Hamburglar role.
Travel & Tourism Marketing Firm Jets Off With Ogilvy’s Jacob Annesley
We expect the prospect of overseas trips with tax-deductible beers was merely a nice-to-have for Annesley.
Alan Jones Has “No Immediate Plans” To Return To Australia
Australia's loss really isn't London's gain on this occasion.
Edelman Under Fire In US For Work With Fossil Fuel Group
The climate crisis continues to heat up for agencies around the world.
Foxtel & The World Surf League Carve Up Expanded Broadcast Deal
Everyone practicing their cheeky fives and goofy footing over at Foxtel on the back of this sick news.
B&T’s Campaign Of The Month December 2023 – CHEP Delivers A Shocker For Queensland Health
Did we pick this campaign longing for the end of current sh*t weather in Sydney? Perhaps.
Cashrewards Invests In New Head Of Retail
Lachlan Brahe in the money with new Cashrewards gig. We hope so, anyway.
Premier League Match Disrupted By Weird Promo Stunt
Given the way Chelsea are playing this season, the distraction may have been welcomed by some fans.
Pool Cleaner Turns Monster In Latest Spot From Budget Direct & 303 MullenLowe
303 MullenLowe enlists terrifying pool cleaner here. Nothing quite as terrifying as cleaning the B&T toilets, however.
SBS Nabs Nakul Legha From Netflix
SBS has announced that Nakul Legha has joined the network as a commissioning editor in its scripted team. He joins SBS from Netflix, where, for the last three years, he has helped grow the platform’s local content strategy in Australia and New Zealand. As a creative executive, he worked across Netflix’s pipeline of original Australian […]
Gladiators Takes Over All Eastern Seaboard 3D Anamorphic Sites Ahead Of Premiere
It seems the only people more excited for the return of Gladiators than B&T have big stakes in baby oil firms.
Inaugural Icon FCF Scholarship Recipients Announced
Sofiya Khan and Georgie Menzies walk off with $2.5k. Both reminded not to put it towards winter Euro trip.
Birra Moretti Will Deliver Lucky Melburnians A Grandma
Didn't get your fill of elderly relatives criticising your cooking over Xmas? Take a look at this Moretti campaign.
Victoria Is “Every Bit Different” In New Campaign From Visit Victoria
We'd tell you who produced this campaign but you've probably never heard of them.
Wunderkind Research: Aussies Delay Boxing Day Spending To Search For Deals
Aussies putting off Boxing Day deals to spot better deals. Nothing to do with annoyingly long queues. Apparently.
Australian Open Just The Beginning For Brands Hoping To Ace 2024
Not tired of the Australian Open yet? Good. There's plenty more to come.
Boomtown Swipes Right On Ground-Breaking Tinder Campaign
Boomtown swiping right with Tinder. Hinge, Bumble and Raya fuming after receiving a left swipe.
News Corp’s News Sport Network Announced As Domestic Media Partner For SPORTNXT 2024
News Corp pens deal with global sports industry conference. Don't expect to see old Rupert running up on stage.
Gladiator’s Liz Ellis: Moving Into Entertainment Was A “Huge Challenge”
Ellis said her new gig was almost as challenging as watching the Gladiators get into their spandex.
Aotearoa Based Agency RUN Into 2024 With The Appointment Dylan Wasson & Cassidy Kiwha
RUN is braced for an electric 2024 after solidifying an all-star design team, including senior designer Dylan Wasson (Ngāti Whātua ki Kaipara, Ngāpuhi), ex-BBH New York and Redwood BBDO London. Lead image: Dylan Wasson & Cassidy Kiwha Following his studies at Massey University College of Creative Arts in Wellington, Dylan headed straight to New York […]
Annual Digital Ad Spend Wastage Hit Record $6 Billion In 2023
Brands threw away a record $6 billion digital advertising dollars in 2023, up more than 17 per cent on last year’s figures, Next & Co’s annual Digital Media Wastage report has revealed. Lead image: Next&Co Founders Nick Grinberg and John Vlasakakis Wasted digital advertising spend reached a whopping $6.149 billion in 2023 – the highest […]
whiteGREY Jets Off With Newcastle Airport Creative Account
Airport said to have been "enthralled" by whiteGREY's blue-sky thinking. Maybe.
Supermassive Sets Sail To New Brand Platform For P&O
P&O saying you don't need land to find common ground. All-inclusive alcohol policy unlikely to help, however.
Backlash As Aldi Joins Boycott On Australia Day Merchandise
Aldi the latest grocer to jump on 26 Jan powder keg. Makes that price-gouging review almost disappear, doesn't it?
Thursday TV Ratings: Couple Tackle Ambitious Project On ABC’s Grand Designs Transformation
Ambitious Northern Beaches reno hooks viewers last night. Less impressive Western Syd extension fails to draw crowd.