Fiat Announces It’s No Longer Selling Grey Coloured Cars; Promptly Dunks Its CEO In Enormous Vat Of Orange Paint

Italian car brand Fiat is bucking all things bland, announcing via a new campaign that the company will no longer sell the world’s most popular car colour – grey!

In a clever marketing stunt, the Turin-based manufacturer has announced it has stopped producing grey cars with immediate effect and, instead, wants to deliver colours that reflect the Italian sea, sun, earth and sky.

Here in Australia, a very limited range of models are sold – namely the small Fiat 500 model – with the latest data (2021) saying the company shifted about 750 vehicles that year locally.

Fiat has referenced UK data that has show that grey is the most commonly bought vehicle colour worldwide, with about 25 per cent of all cars sold that colour.

To launch its new colour marketing push, Fiat has unveiled a global campaign starring Fiat CEO Olivier Francois explaining the marque’s decision to ditch the dowdiness and go bold.

Like most things Italian, the spot’s filmed at the gorgeous seaside town of Lerici on the Italian Riviera and arguably does more for potential tourism than it will for the sale of new Fiats.

Francois explained in the work: “Italy is joy, optimism, love, passion, life and what has grey got to do with all that? Nothing!” Francois then gets dunked in an enormous vat of orange paint for his troubles.

It’s a fun campaign for a clever initiative. Watch it below…