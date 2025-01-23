Fetch Reports 20% Subscriber Surge in 1H FY25 and Appoints Senior Leadership for ‘Fetch 2.0’ Growth Phase

Fetch TV has reported a 20 per cent subscriber growth for 1H FY25, and advanced its ‘Fetch 2.0’ strategy with new key leadership appointments under recently appointed CEO Dominic Arena.

These appointments alongside the new strategy will accelerate the company’s next phase of growth, re-positioning Fetch as a modern Australian technology company as the brand works to scale to over a million households, with plans to reach three million individuals by FY30.

The new appointments include top-tier local and international talent, with a proudly diverse composition.

In announcing the appointments, Fetch TV CEO, Dominic Arena, said “Fetch 2.0 is fundamentally about growing scale and profitability through optimisation of the core home entertainment platform business, while selectively extending our world-class products into relevant adjacencies. We’re investing in top-tier talent to capitalise upon our installed base of devices in around 715,000 homes, or 10 per cent of Australian family households, comprising nearly 2 million unique individuals”.

The Senior Management appointments announced today strengthen Fetch’s execution capabilities across Finance and Commercial, Sales, Product Management, as well as Customer Experience, Marketing and Brand.

Sarah Alder, formerly Fetch’s CFO, has been appointed to the newly created role of chief revenue officer (CRO). Sarah will lead key revenue-generating functions of Sales, Channels, Commercial Product Management and Advertising & Merchandising. Prior to joining Fetch TV in April 2023, Alder worked across Fox Sports, Sky News as the CFO and general manager finance for Network 10 in Australia.

Caitlin Cottam is promoted from within Finance to chief financial officer (CFO), bringing 15 years of experience in Financial Management & Audit to the role. Prior to Fetch, Cottam worked with KPMG in the UK and Australia.

Fernie Jasmine Abdul Ghani joins Fetch TV in the newly created role of chief customer officer (CCO) and will lead Brand, Marketing, Creative Design, Communications, Customer Experience & Insights, and Customer Support functions. Ghani brings 30 years’ experience in top-tier APAC telecoms, financial services and technology businesses. Ghani was most recently head of group strategic communications and marketing at Axiata Group, and the recipient of several awards including a Malaysia CMO Award.

Eileen Khor joins Fetch TV in the newly created role of executive director brand, product marketing and creative design. Khor brings 15 years of experience to Fetch TV, most recently as senior manager regional creative for SEEK, formerly SE Asia head of creative for regional digital, data & AI agency ‘ada’, and also creative executive for production house Endemol creating reality TV and digital branded entertainment content for Asian countries.

Israel Sage-Pickin joins Fetch TV in the newly created role of general manager sales and channels, bringing 30 years’ of experience to Fetch TV in Business Development, National Account Management and Category Insight Management across FMCG, Telecoms and Consumer Electronics having worked with leading companies including Telstra, Vita Group, BAT and Goodman Fielder.

With these key appointments integral to its execution, ‘Fetch 2.0’ will solidify the brand’s place as a leading player in the Australian home entertainment technology market.