FBi Radio Rebrands In Celebration Of 21 Years

FBi Radio, is celebrating 21 years of broadcasting with a fresh, modern rebrand — becoming fbi.radio. The milestone is marked by the launch of a new website that empowers listeners with more flexibility, allowing them to tune into their favourite programs anytime, anywhere.

The revamped fbi.radio website brings an increased focus on on-demand streaming, enabling the station to stay ahead of the evolving media landscape and meet the changing habits of its younger audience, who increasingly seek music and audio content on their own terms.

This is fbi.radio’s first rebrand in over a decade, and it represents more than just a new look. The fbi.radio identity is both a new visual representation and an invitation to experience the station’s ever-expanding and dynamic music, arts, and culture programming in an entirely new way.

The station is also increasingly connecting with its audiences through live events. Last year’s FBi Turns 20 marked the station’s most ambitious live program—taking over two venues and shutting down a street for a Marrickville block party—and, two years ago, the annual fbi.radio SMAC Awards opened its doors to the public for the first time in 18 years.

Over the past 21 years, fbi.radio has established itself as a champion of emerging artists and a platform for alternative and independent music that often doesn’t find a home on commercial airwaves. The station’s commitment to representing Sydney’s vibrant and diverse creative scene is reflected in its wide-ranging programming, which spans music, arts, and culture. Through its rebrand to fbi.radio, the station continues to play a pivotal role in nurturing Sydney’s creative ecosystem, offering a unique listening experience that celebrates diversity and innovation.

fbi.radio’s engaged monthly listenership of over 748,000 and following of more than 155,000 across its social channels provides the perfect opportunity for brands to connect with an audience heavily engaged in youth culture, the arts, music and entertainment.

“We’re excited to launch the new fbi.radio — a significant milestone in the station’s evolution. This new platform allows us to connect with our listeners in innovative ways, fostering deeper engagement and encouraging them to explore and support the vibrant music and arts culture of Sydney,” said Amy Solomon, president of fbi.radio.

“The rebrand to fbi.radio isn’t just about a new name or a new look—it’s about reaffirming our commitment to being at the forefront of Sydney’s music and arts scene. Our new platform will help us showcase the incredible talent in our city and bring our diverse content to an even wider audience,” said Krishtie Mofazzal, programming director.

“This upgrade to our digital offering is an important step in leveraging our unique position as the biggest youth non-profit radio station in so-called Sydney online. We’re strengthening our relationship with our community on a platform uniquely designed for our audience first,” said Giana Festa, digital coordinator.

The new rebrand and website were designed by Sydney-based brand and product studio Made Together.

The station’s new website is live now.