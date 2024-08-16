Fast Fuel Meals Unveils Rebrand In New Campaign Via Creative Culture HQ

Fast Fuel Meals (FFM) has launched a new campaign via Creative Culture HQ, marking a rebrand as it experiences a period of growth.

The company worked with Creative Culture HQ (CCHQ) to produce the campaign. It includes a range of static images that will be featured on buses nationally and a 30-second motion creative that will be displayed in hundreds of Woolworths, IGA, and Ampol locations across the country throughout August, September, and October.

“Our new direction and rebrand was designed to support the rapid growth of demand for our products,” said Fast Fuel Meals CEO Chad Taylor. “We knew early on that we were keen to work with Creative Culture HQ, which is known for its unrivalled ability to produce brand-specific content that is both purposeful and engaging, given the importance of this campaign for us”.

Western Sydney-based CCHQ has seen tenfold growth since its launch in 2021. Initially starting as solely founder and CEO Paul Nguyen, the agency has grown to employ over eleven permanent specialists, with national expansion on the cards for the near future. Its growing client base includes brands like Westfield, Mirvac, BMW, F45, Ray White, Culture Kings, San Churro, and more.

“CCHQ is more than just another marketing agency – even one that is quickly developing a reputation for exceeding client expectations. We’re also committed to building a community for marketers and content creators in which their diverse skills and talents are celebrated and encouraged,” said Nguyen.

“As we work towards our vision of igniting brands on the global stage, we’re truly honoured to have been chosen to work with Fast Fuel Meals on the launch of its rebrand”.