Fantastic Furniture Plays Up Its Aussie Made Credentials In New Work From Connecting Plots

Fantastic Furniture has launched a new campaign celebrating their Australian made story, showing how buying Aussie made furniture feels as comfortable as their couches.

“Fantastic Furniture are extremely proud of our history as a brand that was born over 30 years ago in Sydney’s west. We know that home is more important than ever, and we also know that our customers love our home-grown Aussie made products,” said Will Dance, head of marketing.

“With 83 stores right across Australia, we believe all Australians deserve affordable and stylish furniture at a ‘Fantastic’ price. We’re excited to be giving our Aussie Made sofa range the focus it deserves, knowing the range is supporting Australian manufacturing and our local community, which we think our consumers will love too.”

The campaign by Connecting Plots is the next extension of the “When it feels like home, you feel like you” platform, connecting the special role Fantastic Furniture plays in making homes more comfortable with the Australian manufacturing credentials of the brand.

“Furniture is a key ingredient in making our homes comfortable and welcoming,” says Connecting Plots’ Co-Founder and Creative Partner, Dave Jansen. “In our years of working with Fantastic Furniture we’ve explored how the brand helps its audience have the home they want regardless of their budget. With the new work we are adding proof to that comfort. This creative shows that by making furniture right here in Australia, Fantastic Furniture is helping Aussies feel comfortable in their homes and in their choices.”

The campaign features Fantastic Furniture’s Australian made sofas and mattresses and will be rolling out across television, OOH, radio, digital and social channels.

