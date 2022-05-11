Fantastic Furniture Plays Up Its Aussie Made Credentials In New Work From Connecting Plots

Fantastic Furniture has launched a new campaign celebrating their Australian made story, showing how buying Aussie made furniture feels as comfortable as their couches.

“Fantastic Furniture are extremely proud of our history as a brand that was born over 30 years ago in Sydney’s west. We know that home is more important than ever, and we also know that our customers love our home-grown Aussie made products,” said Will Dance, head of marketing.

“With 83 stores right across Australia, we believe all Australians deserve affordable and stylish furniture at a ‘Fantastic’ price. We’re excited to be giving our Aussie Made sofa range the focus it deserves, knowing the range is supporting Australian manufacturing and our local community, which we think our consumers will love too.”