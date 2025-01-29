MediaNewsletter

Fandom, Intent & Technographics: The Growth Distillery Announces 2025 Program

Staff Writers
Edited by Staff Writers
3 Min Read
Leigh Lavery

The Growth Distillery has launched its 2025 program unveiling a slate of 35 research and insights programs, 15 tailored activations including bespoke client workshops and high-profile industry events, plus the return of its vodcast series featuring more than 30 thought-leaders and disruptors.

This year’s program is underpinned by new and innovative research projects including:

  • Technographics: pioneering research that demonstrates how consumer interactions with technology present a unique opportunity for brands to personalise customer journeys, enhance loyalty and increase conversion
  • The Fuel for Fandom: a deep dive into how marketers can tap into passions and interests to create valuable opportunities for brands to leverage or align with those pursuits
  • The Signals of Intent: an examination of consumer behaviours, understanding the difference between interest and intent and learning how this can benefit advertisers

Other distinctive projects rolling out in 2025 include a deep-dive into Gen Z; an exploration of Australia’s evolving love affair with sport; the forces shaping key sectors including luxury, education and technology; and the return of The Influence Codes and the thought-provoking Reframe series.

The Growth Distillery’s industry-leading Impact Workshops return for 2025. In collaboration with The Research Agency, these practical sessions deliver bespoke content to address specific sector challenges and opportunities. The series kicks off with a health-focused workshop on February 26, equipping marketers with actionable strategies they can apply to their brands immediately.

Also returning this year is The Growth Distillery’s popular vodcast series in which industry leaders, disruptors and creative thinkers share their successes, insights and learnings.

“This year’s program offers marketers fresh, evolving perspectives that cut through the sea of trend reports and deliver proactive insights that drive meaningful impact for brands. We provide relevance and understanding to unlock growth and offer clarity and confidence in navigating your sector’s path to success,” said The Growth Distillery’s head of growth intelligence, Leigh Lavery.

The Growth Distillery is an independent research think-tank powered by News Corp Australia.

Want to learn more about how to win at the Cairns Crocodiles Awards? Sign up for our exclusive event!

Related posts:

  1. Delicious. Expands To Serve 10.9 Million Food Lovers Monthly In 2025 With New Premium Publishing Model
  2. MasterFoods Wraps Up Creative, Media & Production With WPP’s The Kitchen
  3. Lauren Joyce Appointed Chief Audience & Content Officer As ARN Announces Strategic Leadership Restructure
  4. Fetch Reports 20% Subscriber Surge in 1H FY25 and Appoints Senior Leadership for ‘Fetch 2.0’ Growth Phase
TAGGED: ,
Aimee Edwards
By Aimee Edwards
Follow:
Aimee is a journalist and writer of all things media and advertising. Aimee is also a self-published author with a passion for stories with a focus on mental health, sport, DE&I and the environment. Prior to joining B&T, Aimee worked as a media researcher, writing about emerging changes and trends in the media industry and heading up research projects, the most notable centering around the representation of female voices in the sports media industry.

Latest News

Family Content Does The Numbers On Social Over The Christmas Break
McCain Pitches Creative
How Do A-I Get Ahead In My Career?
Yael Milbank, managing director, ANZ at Magnite.
Magnite Partners With Sky New Zealand To Power Programmatic Advertising On Sky Sport Now
Register Lost your password?