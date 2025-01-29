Fandom, Intent & Technographics: The Growth Distillery Announces 2025 Program

The Growth Distillery has launched its 2025 program unveiling a slate of 35 research and insights programs, 15 tailored activations including bespoke client workshops and high-profile industry events, plus the return of its vodcast series featuring more than 30 thought-leaders and disruptors.

This year’s program is underpinned by new and innovative research projects including:

Technographics: pioneering research that demonstrates how consumer interactions with technology present a unique opportunity for brands to personalise customer journeys, enhance loyalty and increase conversion

The Fuel for Fandom: a deep dive into how marketers can tap into passions and interests to create valuable opportunities for brands to leverage or align with those pursuits

The Signals of Intent: an examination of consumer behaviours, understanding the difference between interest and intent and learning how this can benefit advertisers

Other distinctive projects rolling out in 2025 include a deep-dive into Gen Z; an exploration of Australia’s evolving love affair with sport; the forces shaping key sectors including luxury, education and technology; and the return of The Influence Codes and the thought-provoking Reframe series.

The Growth Distillery’s industry-leading Impact Workshops return for 2025. In collaboration with The Research Agency, these practical sessions deliver bespoke content to address specific sector challenges and opportunities. The series kicks off with a health-focused workshop on February 26, equipping marketers with actionable strategies they can apply to their brands immediately.

Also returning this year is The Growth Distillery’s popular vodcast series in which industry leaders, disruptors and creative thinkers share their successes, insights and learnings.

“This year’s program offers marketers fresh, evolving perspectives that cut through the sea of trend reports and deliver proactive insights that drive meaningful impact for brands. We provide relevance and understanding to unlock growth and offer clarity and confidence in navigating your sector’s path to success,” said The Growth Distillery’s head of growth intelligence, Leigh Lavery.

The Growth Distillery is an independent research think-tank powered by News Corp Australia.

