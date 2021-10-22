Facebook Trademarks Names In Australia As Rumours Of A Rebrand Mount!

While rumours continue to swell that Facebook is about to rename and rebrand, it has now emerged that the social network has trademarked two new names in Australia, and a logo.

Business Insider has reported that Facebook has trademarked the names, Horizon and Stories in Australia, assumedly in preparation for the highly anticipated rebrand.

The social network has also trademarked a new logo. This is big news, considering Facebook has used the same distinct logo since its inception. The navy and white colour scheme has become synonymous with the social media network.

According to Business Insider, in the trademark application submitted to the Australian Government, Horizon was described as an “augmented reality arcade service” and Stories as “software for use as an application programming interface.” This information seems to suggest that Facebook will be focusing on creating new experiences for users.

Interestingly, the trademarking news broke on the same day that Facebook whistleblower, Frances Haugen had a briefing with Australian politicians organised by Liberal MP Julian Simmonds.

Haugen said Facebook should have to share data with the Australian government.

Facebook has yet to confirm or deny these rumours. What does seem undeniable is that a change will be coming. Whether this expansion will mark the start of a more transparent Facebook, though, still remains in question.