Facebook Gives Emojis A Voice With ‘Soundmojis’

Facebook Gives Emojis A Voice With ‘Soundmojis’
B&T Magazine
By B&T Magazine
SHARE
THIS



Emojis are used each day by millions of people to represent all sorts of things. And while they are extremely expressive, emojis have always remained silent.

Facebook is changing that, however, launching ‘Soundmojis’ to celebrate World Emoji Day.

The new tool, which will be available to Messenger users around the world, will be available in the new Soundmoji library.

Facebook describes Soundmojis as: “It’s a next-level emoji that lets you send short sound clips in a Messenger chat, ranging from clapping 👏, crickets 🦗,drumroll 🥁, and evil laughter 👻, to audio clips from your favorite artists like Rebecca Black and your favorite TV shows and movies like Universal Pictures’ F9, NBC and Universal Television’s Brooklyn Nine-Nine, and Netflix and Shondaland’s Bridgerton. “Ah, the drama of it all.”

To access Soundmojis, Messenger users can simply open the app, start a chat, tap the smiley face to open the expressions menu and select the loudspeaker icon.

Each sound is represented by its own emoji and Facebook says it will be continually updating the library to give users the best possible Soundmoji experience.

As well as launching Soundmojis, Facebook has also shared some data into how emojis are used on Messenger.

According to the data:

  • The top three most used emojis by age group are:
    • Gen Z (18-24): 😂, ❤️, 🤣
    • Millennials (25-44): 😂, ❤️, 🤣
    • Gen X + Boomers (45-65+): ❤️, 🎂, 💕
  • In the last 90 days, use of the following emojis related to COVID-19 has grown:
    • 😷 Face with Medical Mask – up 280%
    • 🦠 Microbe – up 190%
    • 💉 Syringe – up 120%
  • The top three most popular food and drinks emojis are:
    • 🥃 🎂 🍰
  • The top three most popular vegetable emojis are:
    • 🍆 🍄 🥕

 

 

Please login with linkedin to comment

Emoji Facebook

Latest News

Ben Roberts-Smith’s Defamation Trial May Relocate Due To COVID-19
  • Media

Ben Roberts-Smith’s Defamation Trial May Relocate Due To COVID-19

The headline-making defamation trial between Ben Roberts-Smith and three major newspapers may be relocated to a Covid-19 free state. The Guardian reported that Robert-Smiths barrister, Bruce McClintock SC told the court in a virtual hearing on Wednesday, “It may be necessary … to reconsider the venue of these proceedings at some point, depending on what […]

Connecting In The Age Of Ad-Aversion
  • Opinion

Connecting In The Age Of Ad-Aversion

Here's some top industry advice for when people hate your ads. Could possibly help if you're lucking out on Tinder, too.

Opinion

by B&T Magazine

B&T Magazine
FCR Announces New Director
  • Marketing
  • Media

FCR Announces New Director

Financial & Corporate Relations announces new director who looks to have splashed out on a fancy new suit to celebrate.

Smiley face, like, heart in isometry. Emotion Icons. Yellow smiley smiling, crying, angry, afraid, surprised, happy
  • Marketing

Australia Gives Emojis The Thumbs Up

As much as B&T loves the emoji, there's something kinda weird about anyone over the age of about 12 actually using them.

Datisan Partners With USC For Virtual Open Day
  • Advertising
  • Technology

Datisan Partners With USC For Virtual Open Day

Because of the pandemic in 2020, USC Australia had to pivot from a traditional face-to-face campus-only event to designing an engaging and online open day experience that was able to convey a lot of information about study options, virtually. USC Australia is returning with its immersive virtual Open Day on Sunday 18 July 2021.

Snowflake Announces Support Of Unified ID 2.0
  • Technology

Snowflake Announces Support Of Unified ID 2.0

Snowflake has announced support for Unified ID 2.0  to help organisations easily enrich audience data, without sharing consumers’ personally identifiable information (PII). With Unified ID 2.0 support, Snowflake customers will be able to optimise their data-first advertising strategies by directly activating audiences on any platform that has adopted Unified ID 2.0, using Snowflake’s secure data […]

The Benevolent Society Launches New Brand Campaign Via ImpactInstitute
  • Campaigns

The Benevolent Society Launches New Brand Campaign Via ImpactInstitute

The Benevolent Society, one of Australia’s first charitable organisations, has launched a new brand campaign to increase awareness of its integrated services and launch its new tagline, ‘Your life. Your way.’ Established in 1813, the independent charity provides support and programs to children, young people and families, people with disability, older Australians and carers. The […]