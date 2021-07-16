Facebook Gives Emojis A Voice With ‘Soundmojis’

Emojis are used each day by millions of people to represent all sorts of things. And while they are extremely expressive, emojis have always remained silent.

Facebook is changing that, however, launching ‘Soundmojis’ to celebrate World Emoji Day.

The new tool, which will be available to Messenger users around the world, will be available in the new Soundmoji library.

Facebook describes Soundmojis as: “It’s a next-level emoji that lets you send short sound clips in a Messenger chat, ranging from clapping , crickets ,drumroll , and evil laughter , to audio clips from your favorite artists like Rebecca Black and your favorite TV shows and movies like Universal Pictures’ F9, NBC and Universal Television’s Brooklyn Nine-Nine, and Netflix and Shondaland’s Bridgerton. “Ah, the drama of it all.”

To access Soundmojis, Messenger users can simply open the app, start a chat, tap the smiley face to open the expressions menu and select the loudspeaker icon.

Each sound is represented by its own emoji and Facebook says it will be continually updating the library to give users the best possible Soundmoji experience.

As well as launching Soundmojis, Facebook has also shared some data into how emojis are used on Messenger.

According to the data:

The top three most used emojis by age group are: Gen Z (18-24): 😂, ❤️, 🤣 Millennials (25-44): 😂, ❤️, 🤣 Gen X + Boomers (45-65+): ❤️, 🎂, 💕

In the last 90 days, use of the following emojis related to COVID-19 has grown: 😷 Face with Medical Mask – up 280% 🦠 Microbe – up 190% 💉 Syringe – up 120%

The top three most popular food and drinks emojis are: 🥃 🎂 🍰

The top three most popular vegetable emojis are: 🍆 🍄 🥕

