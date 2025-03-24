F45 Training Gets Wings With New Red Bull Multi-Year Global Partnership

F45 Training, global fitness community specialising in group workouts, has announced a multi-year global partnership with Red Bull.

Over the next three months, Red Bull will become available across F45 Training studios for gymgoers to purchase. Beyond the studio, members will also have the opportunity to participate in events such as fitness activations from the World of Red Bull.

The partnership is Red Bull’s first global fitness studio partnership.

“This partnership is designed to further empower F45 Training members worldwide to push their limits while fuelling their workouts with Red Bull. We’re honoured to partner with Red Bull as our official energy drink partner and cannot wait to introduce an even more electrifying training experience for members,” Tom Dowd, CEO of F45 Training said.

F45 Training is also an official training partner of HYROX, a company combining both running and functional workout stations. This year, Red Bull 100 x HYROX activations will take place in F45 studios worldwide. This three-in-one partnership activation will create a training experience in addition to various HYROX event activations.

F45 and Red Bull’s partnership will focus on Red Bull product sampling at F45 studios and events worldwide; in-studio product & cooler integration; and co-branded F45 athletes and Red Bull content creators.

“At F45, we are always looking to partner with like-minded brands that are forward-thinking when it comes to the future of fitness. F45 and Red Bull together will put the fun in functional training. We’re excited to roll out this partnership across our studios and grant members exclusive access to events and integrations,” Brian Killingsworth, CMO of F45 Training added.

Red Bull products are expected to be available in studios by June 2025.