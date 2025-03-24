AdvertisingNewsletter

F45 Training Gets Wings With New Red Bull Multi-Year Global Partnership

Staff Writers
Edited by Staff Writers
2 Min Read

F45 Training, global fitness community specialising in group workouts, has announced a multi-year global partnership with Red Bull.

Over the next three months, Red Bull will become available across F45 Training studios for gymgoers to purchase. Beyond the studio, members will also have the opportunity to participate in events such as fitness activations from the World of Red Bull.

The partnership is Red Bull’s first global fitness studio partnership.

“This partnership is designed to further empower F45 Training members worldwide to push their limits while fuelling their workouts with Red Bull. We’re honoured to partner with Red Bull as our official energy drink partner and cannot wait to introduce an even more electrifying training experience for members,” Tom Dowd, CEO of F45 Training said.

F45 Training is also an official training partner of HYROX, a company combining both running and functional workout stations. This year, Red Bull 100 x HYROX activations will take place in F45 studios worldwide. This three-in-one partnership activation will create a training experience in addition to various HYROX event activations.

F45 and Red Bull’s partnership will focus on Red Bull product sampling at F45 studios and events worldwide; in-studio product & cooler integration; and co-branded F45 athletes and Red Bull content creators.

“At F45, we are always looking to partner with like-minded brands that are forward-thinking when it comes to the future of fitness. F45 and Red Bull together will put the fun in functional training. We’re excited to roll out this partnership across our studios and grant members exclusive access to events and integrations,” Brian Killingsworth, CMO of F45 Training added.

Red Bull products are expected to be available in studios by June 2025.

Related posts:

  1. UNESCO-Listed Budj Bim Cultural Landscape Wins oOh!media’s 2025 Indigenous Business Grant
  2. Bastion Joins Forces With The Good Friday Appeal To Launch 2025 Campaign & Drive Donations
  3. ABC Tops News Brands For February 2025 While The Age Lags Behind, Finds Ipsos Iris Data
  4. Nick Kyrgios Chooses Battle Royale Victory Over Wimbledon Ahead Of Call Of Duty New Season Launch In April
TAGGED:
Fredrika Stigell
By Fredrika Stigell
Follow:
Fredrika Stigell is the Editorial Assistant at B&T with a focus on all things culture. Fredrika is also completing a Master of Archaeology, focusing on Indigenous rock art and historical artefacts in Kakadu National Park. Previously, she worked at a heritage company helping to organise storage collections for Sydney-based historical artefacts. Fredrika majored in English during her Bachelor's and is an avid reader with a particular interest in classics and literary fiction.

Latest News

From ‘Vanity Project’ To Business Driver: The Power Of Creative Sponsorships 
Allhomes Celebrates 25 Years With New “We Know Canberra” Campaign
Nick Kyrgios Chooses Battle Royale Victory Over Wimbledon Ahead Of Call Of Duty New Season Launch In April
Maccas Launches Brand-Free Brekkie Ads Via Leos London
Register Lost your password?