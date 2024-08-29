Ezra Brooks Bourbon Partners With Masterchef’s Pete Campbell For Father’s Day Campaign

As part of a three-month-long Father’s Day campaign, Ezra Brooks Kentucky Straight Bourbon partnered with Masterchef fan favourite and season 13 runner-up Pete Campbell, making BBQs, Bourbon and big celebrations the tag-line for 2024 Father’s Day celebrations in Australia.

The brand and chef worked together to create three recipes which all incorporated the 80 Proof Ezra Brooks Kentucky Straight Bourbon, exclusively sold in Australia. Exclusive campaign content was produced for both PR usage and social media content. As Executive Chef at Poly Surry Hills, Pete also curated expert tips for barbecuing to impress Dad this Father’s Day as part of the media relations strategy.

Pete Campbell curated three bespoke recipes for the brand including::

Yuzu New Fashioned

A modern twist on the classic old fashioned, featuring notes of Yuzu and Grapefruit, resulting in a cocktail that is fresh on the palette and perfect for the upcoming Spring/Summer season.

Oyster Mushrooms with Bourbon Bearnaise

A vegetarian option for the Father’s Day BBQ and a perfect to start the dining experience. The Bourbon Bearnaise can be perfectly paired with a number of dishes.

Sticky Bourbon Glazed Pork Belly

The star of the show combines Ezra Brooks Bourbon with honey, brown sugar, gochujang, soy sauce and oyster sauce to create a sticky pork belly that is crisped over the BBQ to impress any guest this Father’s Day.

To further amplify the campaign, Ezra Brooks undertook an influencer marketing campaign via Instagram. The campaign featured a paid partnership with Pete Campbell, as well as an influencer gifting strategy.

Ezra Brooks Bourbon targeted Sydney based foodie influencers and BBQ fanatics, by sending bespoke BBQ kits to a number of influencers and chefs. The bespoke BBQ kits featured a bottle of Ezra Brooks Kentucky Straight Bourbon, an array of meat rubs from Alsa Fine Foods and marinades from Stubbs as well as premium meats from Handler Meats, a local butcher in Darlinghurst – all the essentials for the perfect Father’s Day BBQ