Experior Launches To Help Brands Scale & Grow Through Conversion Optimisation

L-R: Trang Quach, director & Ian Fong, founder, Experior.
Experior – a newly launched conversion optimisation and experimentation agency – has opened its doors on 21 August, and is committed to helping brands scale and grow.

Founded by former Yoghurt Digital co-founder Ian Fong, Experior’s mission is to bring experimentation into the hands of marketing and product teams, empowering brands to make customer-centric decisions that drive growth.

The name “Experior,” derived from the Latin word meaning “to test, to try,” reflects Fong’s passion for helping clients, backed by 15 years of experience in the digital marketing landscape. Fong, who has worked with startups to blue-chip clients, brings a wealth of expertise to this second agency venture. He is joined by Trang Quach, another seasoned professional and former head of product at Vitable, further bolstering the team’s capabilities.

Experior’s approach is anchored in their exp Growth Framework. By deeply understanding customers through rigorous research, they enable clients to make data-driven decisions that fuel profitable growth while minimising risks. This strategy is especially crucial as brands struggle with rising customer acquisition costs. Experior’s exp Growth Framework allows clients to manage risks and minimise waste by validating product decisions that lead to sustainable, profitable growth.

“Optimisation and experimentation are now more relevant than ever for brands,” said Ian Fong, founder.

“Brands are facing unique challenges, but this also comes with incredible opportunities they can tap into with the right lever. The best way to combat rising acquisition costs is to focus on the other side of the equation: improving conversions”.

With a proven track record, Experior has already helped brands like Adairs, Forever New, Coles Liquor Group, ANZ Bank, H&R Block, UTS, and Laser Clinics, among others, achieve significant scale and growth.

