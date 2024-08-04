EXCLUSIVE: B&T Chats With Untitled Group On The Launch Of Vibrant ‘Life In Technicolour’ Campaign For Beyond The Valley 2024

Untitled Group, the Australian independently owned music and events company, has unveiled an innovative campaign for the Beyond The Valley 2024 multi-day music festival. Departing from the typical festival footage, the campaign introduces a unique ‘Life In Technicolour’ concept designed to emphasise the vibrant impact of music festivals on everyday life.

Untitled Group, renowned for events such as Pitch Music & Arts, Wildlands, Grapevine Gathering, and Ability Fest, topped the 2023 Smart 50 list of fastest-growing Australian companies. The company has consistently sold out events and collaborated with some of Australia’s most forward-thinking brands.

The teaser campaign, which launched this week, is inspired by classic films like Pleasantville and The Wizard of Oz. It portrays ordinary life in muted tones, contrasting it with the vivid colours of Beyond The Valley, symbolising the joy, self-expression, and vibrancy that festivals bring. The teaser video vividly captures this transformation, aligning with the campaign’s message that music festivals are a vital escape from the monotony of daily life.

Steph Mrmacoski, Senior Marketing Manager at Untitled Group, told B&T: “Ordinary life can often feel monotonous. Without festivals, our existence would be grey and muted. While discourse continues around the challenges Australian festivals face, we wanted to launch Beyond The Valley from an optimistic lens and speak to the heart of why we do what we do. Our teaser video portrays ordinary life as dull and monochrome; what brings it life and colour is Beyond The Valley”.

The ‘Life In Technicolour’ campaign is not just about visual appeal. It aims to create an immersive experience that resonates with festival-goers. Untitled Group will launch a unique newspaper, The Valley Times, which will feature editorials, advertisements, classifieds, exposés, and even lineup clues, enhancing the festival’s narrative and keeping the audience engaged.

“World-building is a main objective for the marketing campaign this year. We think of BTV as a place not found on any map; it’s an ethereal place that exists for four days annually to celebrate music, arts, and community. The Valley Times allows us to point to the wider wondrous world of BTV in a unique and fun way,” Mrmacoski said.

The campaign will roll out in phases, starting with the teaser and moving to significant milestones like the Date and Location announcement and pre-sale registration opening. Untitled Group plans to use various digital, social, and out-of-home (OOH) elements to amplify the campaign’s reach and maintain momentum.

The main promotional video will be featured on digital platforms and on the festival’s website. Visuals from the video will also appear on street posters and a digital billboard in Melbourne’s CBD. Additionally, TikTok-specific content will target a younger audience with the same vibrant message.

In light of recent challenges faced by music festivals globally, including the cancellation of Splendour and Spilt Milk, Untitled Group’s campaign aims to reassure and connect with its audience by emphasising the importance of festivals. The campaign’s storytelling approach begins with highlighting the transformative power of festivals and continues with engaging content throughout the lead-up to the event. “Starting the campaign with the poignant message of why it’s important festival exists (to add colour to our lives) marks the start of this year’s journey with them,” said Mrmacoski. “Our goal is for them to arrive at Beyond The Valley excited, informed, and ready to make lifelong memories”.

Recognising the importance of a strong start and the need for ongoing engagement, the campaign will spotlight various aspects of the festival, from music and art to sustainability efforts and community initiatives. As the festival date approaches, the focus will shift to essential event information and content designed to build excitement.