Exclusive: Florence Guild Hires Sundip Mace As CMO

The experienced hospitality and travel marketer has been given a broad remit to shape the company’s marketing strategy and drive growth.

Luxury curated space and events company Florence Guild has hired Accor’s Sundip Mace as CMO.

Mace has been hired to shape the company’s marketing strategy, drive growth and enhance Florence Guild’s brand presence across all platforms.

She will oversee the planning, development and execution of all brand marketing at the business, including advertising, public relations, social media, the website and digital campaigns.

Florence Guild curates luxury spaces and experiences that “inspire a renaissance in how we live, work, and connect”.

The company ‘s portfolio includes work clubs, curated restaurants, concept bars, retail boutiques and a range of boutique events.

“At Florence Guild, we’re driven by a deep reverence for the Renaissance spirit – a time when Florence embodied human creativity and cultural advancement. Today, our mission is to curate spaces that not only pay homage to this legacy but also propel it into the modern age,” owner, founder and CEO Soren Trampedach said.

“With Sundip stepping in as CMO, we’re excited to leverage her experience in hospitality and travel. Her strategic approach to branding and understanding on an international level will support Florence Guild’s position as a leader in redefining work and social environments.”

Mace joins from Accor’s Manly Pacific Sydney MGallery Collection, where she was the director of marketing and brand. She led a rebrand of the hotel during a major makeover of its interior design.

Mace has previously held senior marketing roles at Starwood Hotels – W Hotels, Westin, Sheraton, A Luxury Collection, Le Meridien, British Midland, Fiji Airways and Gulf Air.

On her appointment to Florence Guild, Mace said: “I find inspiration in Soren Trampedach’s vision for Florence Guild and the company’s innovative approach to crafting vibrant, connected spaces. Drawing from the Renaissance era, where innovation thrived and rigid norms were challenged, Florence Guild reimagines everyday spaces into dynamic hubs where people naturally gravitate.

“Joining this team that reshapes how we live, work, and connect, I look forward to leveraging my experience and creating marketing strategies that resonate deeply with our community.”