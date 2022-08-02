Ex-UTS Marketing Boss John Chalmers Named CEO Of The Australian Institute Of Music

The Australian Institute of Music (AIM) Board has announced the appointment of a new CEO, John Chalmers. Chalmers has enjoyed an impressive career in related industries, most recently holding the role of chief marketing and communications Officer at UTS. He will commence his role with AIM in early September, taking over from outgoing CEO, Dr Greg Clarke.

John Chalmers started his career in the music industry as a journalist. He was editor at music magazines Onion and Rip It Up, and Attitude fashion magazine, and the eighth inductee to the South Australian Dance Music Industry Hall of Fame. He has served as a journalist for publications as diverse as Australian Men’s Health, Rolling Stone and the New York Post.

Chalmers led marketing and communications at media intelligence company Isentia, which spanned 18 APAC offices comprising the globally awarded Media Monitors, King Content and Brandtology. In the higher education sector he held the role of chief marketing and communications officer at University of Technology Sydney, leading a team of 100 in driving innovative marketing and communications strategy and content to develop the fast-growing UTS brand.

Chalmers brings a belief in the power of education to transform lives and a deep understanding of media and music, brand and reputation, and connecting with audiences. He has played rock guitar since age 8 and attended Adelaide University where he completed a Bachelor of Arts in history and politics.

AIM Chair, Ed St John, said, “We are delighted to welcome John to the AIM fold. His depth of experience across all aspects of music, education, marketing and technology will be an incredible asset to AIM, leading the organisation into the future. I take this opportunity to thank Greg Clarke for his outstanding leadership over the past two very challenging years.”

Chalmers said, “I’m thrilled to take up the CEO role at the Australian Institute of Music, returning to the industry where my greatest passion lies. I’m excited to be moving into a broader leadership role as the performing arts and higher education sectors re-energise post pandemic, with the opportunity to positively impact lives and livelihoods as students harness both the gift and the business of music to build their talents into careers. At the Australian Institute of Music they’ll be nurtured by an inspiring and collaborative culture and a state-of-the-art campus in Sydney’s Rocks and vibrant King St Melbourne.”