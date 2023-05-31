Ex-Project Host & 10 Staffer Peter Van Onselen Labels Network A “Disaster”; 10 Says Comments “Disappointing”

Ex-Project Host & 10 Staffer Peter Van Onselen Labels Network A “Disaster”; 10 Says Comments “Disappointing”
B&T Magazine
By B&T Magazine
SHARE
THIS



The viability of one of Australia’s three free-to-air broadcasters, Network 10, is again being called into question with speculation it may not survive its current woes.

The network narrowly survived oblivion when, facing bankruptcy in 2017, it was saved in a buyout by American TV giant, CBS (now Paramount).

However, former The Project host and 10 political editor Dr Peter van Onselen (lead image) has again questioned 10’s future, stating that the network is on the verge of a “disaster” and may not survive.

In a column for The Australian, van Onselen called 10 “the minnow of Australian commercial television” and said it had failed to capitalise on the advantage of being backed by a major media player such as Paramount.

He also highlighted a downturn for Paramount’s share price that had dropped from $97 to less than $15 in just two years.

The US owners posted a staggering $US1billion loss in the first three months of 2023, slashed its dividend by 80 per cent and announced a hiring freeze.

Interestingly, van Onselen is currently involved in an alleged bullying incident from 2021 bought against him by 10 news reporter Tegan George who claimed the Doctor was “sexually hostile, demeaning and oppressive” towards her on social media. The case is ongoing.

Van Onselen quit his post at the network three months ago and has yet to be replaced despite a lengthy search.

In response to van Onselen’s column and comments, a 10 insider described them as “disappointing”, telling B&T they were “unjustifiably disparaging and defamatory”.

You can read 10’s response to the van Onselen claims in full at the end of this article.

In his column, van Onselen said: “You could choose to be a little more upbeat about Paramount (and Network 10’s) future if the streaming part of the business was firing, but it’s not.

“That’s actually where the losses are centred, but it’s also where the hope for growth has long been too.

“Subscription growth hasn’t been strong enough to make streaming profitable yet, and while Paramount+ is big by Australian standards, and growing, it is dwarfed by others in the US, playing catch-up since entering the streaming business later than its major competitors.

“A missed opportunity to be an early adopter by management.”

He said 10 had been “outgunned and out-rated by Seven and Nine now more than ever” and had squandered its opportunity to be a major network.

“Supported by a massive US media player – now rebranded Paramount – was a distinct advantage the other Aussie networks don’t have,” he said.

“It was one of the reasons I accepted the job as 10’s political editor.

“The network’s ratings have slowly ebbed lower and lower, elongating the divide between it and its more successful commercial rivals in Australia,” he said.

Van Onselen said that American billionaire Warren Buffet would be pivotal to Paramount’s – and its Australian operation’s – future.

Buffet has a 15 per cent stake in the media behemoth and he may opt to cut his losses and pull out soon.

“He [Buffet] doesn’t think streaming is the future for Paramount, unless scale can be brought to bear and quickly,” he added.

“If he dumps it, the share price will tank even more than it already has. Buffett exiting a business is a certain way to cause panic, and Paramount is already in panic mode.

“It would be a disaster for current management,” he said.

In response to van Onselen’s commentary, 10 this morning issued B&T this response via a spokesperson.

“Network 10 has seen strong year-on-year growth across key demographics, ratings and commercial share demonstrating an excellent first half of the year for 2023.

“Our share is up 0.6 points in total people this year and 1.5 points in 25-54s.

“10 Play is also having its biggest year ever with minutes viewed up 23 per cent year-on-year and Paramount+ is Australia’s fastest growing streaming service.

“Network 10 is dominating the key advertising demographics this year with six of the top 10 programs in 25s to 54s and under 50s, and seven of the top 10 programs in 16 to 39s with our tentpole entertainment shows.

The Project is Australia’s youngest news and current affairs show, reaching over six million Australians every month and is achieving its biggest live stream audiences ever, as well as its biggest monthly audience of the year in May.

“10 News First is achieving its biggest monthly audience of the year in May, with its Linear TV audience up six per cent month-on-month in May from April,” the statement read.

 

 

 

Please login with linkedin to comment

network 10 Peter Van Onselen

Latest News

Watch Stan Grant’s Powerful Keynote Address In Full At Cannes In Cairns
  • B&T Exclusive
  • B&T TV

Watch Stan Grant’s Powerful Keynote Address In Full At Cannes In Cairns

Stan Grant spoke to the delegates at Cannes in Cairns in his first public appearance since stepping down from the ABC. Grant’s speech ended with a standing ovation from the crowd. Delegates flooded into the Cairns Convention Centre’s largest room, to hear Grant’s keynote. However, following serious and credible threats on his life, Grant was […]

Indie Agencies Have People, Not Resources: Jacquie Alley At Cannes In Cairns
  • B&T Exclusive

Indie Agencies Have People, Not Resources: Jacquie Alley At Cannes In Cairns

Indie agencies are causing a big stir in the Australian media landscape at the moment, winning big clients and pinching equally big names from the large holding companies. A root cause of this success, according to Jacquie Alley, COO and director of The Media Store and chairperson of the IMAA, is that indie shops treat […]

Turn Social Media Attention Into Revenue
  • Partner Content

Turn Social Media Attention Into Revenue

It's top tips on turning socials into a revenue stream. Still, it does require more than just photos of the office dog.

Partner Content

by B&T Magazine

B&T Magazine
TechDiversity Awards Showcase the Power of Unity
  • Media

TechDiversity Awards Showcase the Power of Unity

The TechDiversity Awards, a prestigious event celebrating diversity, equity, and inclusion (DEI) in tech workforces across industry sectors, took place last week. The awards ceremony, attended by industry leaders, government representatives, experts, and change-makers, highlighted the outstanding initiatives and individuals making a remarkable impact in DEI across various sectors. Under the theme “We are Greater […]