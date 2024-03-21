Ex-AFL Star Ben Cousins Announces Another SHOCK Career Move

AFL premiership player, Ben Cousins, will join the Pete & Kymba Breakfast show on Mix94.5 Perth in an exclusive radio deal for 2024, it has been announced.

The news comes just weeks after Cousins drew controversy after he was confirmed as a contestant on Seven’s Dancing With The Stars.

Cousins will appear on the show each Wednesday as a part of ‘Bensday Wednesday’, joining hosts Pete Curulli and Kymba Cahill to chat about all things AFL, his Dancing with the Stars journey and any other shenanigans the team throw his way!

Joining Pete & Kymba from time-to-time in 2023, Cousins quickly became a hit with the Mix 94.5 listeners, thanks to his quick wit during the segment ‘Worst Joke Bensday’ and his appearance on the station’s ’24-hour show’. Now, in 2024, the Breakfast team have created a regular weekly segment with Cousins, in what is sure to quickly become a ‘must-listen’ chat every week!

Pete and Kymba said: “Ben is a great addition to our team in 2024. He was already a friend of the show last year, but now that he’s signed an actual contract with Mix94.5, we can say that he’s an OFFICIAL friend of the show. Now that’s a whole new level of friendship!”

On joining the team in a more permanent capacity, Cousins said: “I am stoked to be a regular on the Pete & Kymba Breakfast show this year; they’re a great team to work with.

“I’m sure they’ll keep me on my toes, because you never know what type of scenario they’re going to throw you in. A few weeks ago, I wasn’t expecting to be singing Taylor Swift songs live on the radio, but somehow, I found myself in that exact scenario!”

Listen to Ben Cousins, exclusively, every week on Mix94.5 Perth with Pete & Kymba or via the LiSTNR app.