“Everyday Icons?” Pharrell Williams Directs Rihanna As She Flogs Louis Vuitton’s Four Grand Handbags

Louis Vuitton’s new minted creative director Pharrell Williams has leaned on his celebrity friends for his first campaign for the high-end lux brand.

Enter songstress and billionaire Rihanna to the rescue as she helps flog the brands LV “Speedy” handbag range that have a starting price tag of $A4000! Apparently if you want one custom-made and in crocodile skin, the price nudges up towards the million-dollar mark!

The ads were clearly filmed last year when the 35-year-old songbird was pregnant with her first child and sees her stroll the streets of New York ladened down with the rather pricey accessories.

Want a bag yourself? Too bad, apparently the new, colourful range is already sold out such was the demand. Although we’re not sure Williams’ ad had too much to do with the fervour.

For its part, Louis Vuitton (which has a net worth of $A712 billion) has described its pricey handbags and Rihanna herself as “everyday icons”! We’ll let you decide on that as you watch Pharrell’s debut masterpiece below.