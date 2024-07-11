EssenceMediacom Rallies Australia To Go ‘Blue’ To End Bullying

EssenceMediacom, The Open Arms and UnLtd have brought the media industry together to support Do It for Dolly Day 2024, raising awareness and funds to create a kinder and safer world for Australia’s kids and communities.

This year’s campaign encouraged Australians to transform into community heroes by going blue on Do It For Dolly Day on Friday, 10 May.

The fundraising campaign has so far resulted in $1,186,494 in donations for Dolly’s Dream to help deliver bullying prevention and online safety programs across Australia, representing a 54 per cent increase YOY.

Dolly’s Dream was created by Kate and Tick Everett following the shattering loss of their 14-year-old daughter, Dolly, to suicide after ongoing bullying. Dolly’s Dream is focused on changing the culture of bullying by addressing the impact of bullying, anxiety, depression and youth suicide, through education and direct support to young people and families.

Michael Watkins, Communications Manager at Dolly’s Dream, said: “We are so grateful for the continuous support from EssenceMediacom, The Open Arms, UnLtd and the wider media industry to help create a kinder world, free of bullying. It was incredible to see Australians go blue in such creative ways and at all corners of the country in memory of Dolly and to make a stand against bullying. Thank you to everyone who supported the campaign!”

The creative by The Open Arms encouraged Australians to go blue in creative ways and to make blue a ‘shortcut’ for the power of community to minimise the harm, impact and incidence of bullying.

Amy Hollier, co-founder of The Open Arms, said: “You realise how powerful the Dolly’s Dream message is when you physically travel the country to hear the stories of its very diverse kindness community. We waded in the Murray with an ultramarathon farmer and gas-bagged with grannies who trek the Simpson Desert, all to discover their deeply personal reasons for going blue. And we captured their story in a way that would spark support in someone 1000km away, thanks hugely to the mighty media impact brought by EssenceMediacom, and the partnership of UnLtd.”

The media campaign was driven by EssenceMediacom with over 41 partners supporting the campaign with $13,592,221 worth of pro bono media inventory across all channels kindly donated by our industry partners. The EssenceMediacom team also got behind the campaign by going blue and organising office fundraisers in Sydney, Melbourne and Brisbane, raising over $52,000.

Katherine Pochroj, group marketplace director at EssenceMediacom, commented: “Our partnership with Dolly’s Dream is one of a kind. Seeing the incredible results from our third campaign together is humbling and demonstrates the impact the breakthrough work we are doing together delivers.

The results this year are a testament to the hard work the incredible team at EssenceMediacom, Dolly’s Dream, The Open Arms and UnLtd are doing to change the lives of young Aussies and their families. We can’t thank our media partners enough for their support of Dolly’s Dream as these results simply wouldn’t be possible without them.”

Emily Long, account director at UnLtd, added: “We are so happy to see the Do It For Dolly Day campaign go from strength to strength each year thanks to the incredible support of EssenceMediacom, The Open Arms and our industry partners. These vital funds will allow Dolly’s Dream to continue providing life-changing resources for young people and their parents to combat bullying.”