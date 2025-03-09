AdvertisingNewsletter

EssenceMediacom Has Its Own “Should’ve Gone To Specsavers” Moment In Latest OOH

Staff Writers
Edited by Staff Writers
3 Min Read

Specsavers is back with a new OOH asset that sees a fresh twist on its beloved sight gag. This time the “media buyer”, EssenceMediacom, had a ‘Should’ve gone to Specsavers’ moment due to poor eyesight when securing the billboard space for the latest ad campaign.

Popping up on one of New Zealand’s busiest streets, Ponsonby Road in Auckland, only a fraction of the large-scale billboard is visible to passers-by after a neighbouring building was erected a few years ago.

Although the advertising space has existed for over a decade, the sizable OOH billboard has remained the same since next door built out and up, creating a bit of a joke amongst locals and the wider creative industry.

“While the numbers of potential foot traffic may have looked good on paper, the “media buyer” obviously didn’t see just how much of the ad they’d actually be viewing,” joked Anri McHugh, head of marketing – awareness and consideration, Specsavers ANZ.

The new billboard follows the success of previous OOH campaigns featuring the well-known brand tagline, which have seen media vendors “install” the Specsavers ads upside down on bus sides and digital in centre panels, receiving a lot of attention from the public who were eager to notify the brand of the internally-intended slip ups.

“This latest campaign continues our approach to simple yet effective creative, bringing to life our brand tagline in a fun and humorous way. It’s a gentle reminder to Kiwis of all ages to look after their eye health while also making them smile. The campaign illustrates that no matter what type of work you do, attention to detail and eyesight can make a big difference,” added McHugh.

“After seeing all the great global creative work for the famous ‘Should’ve’ brand tagline, it’s exciting to bring the concept to Aotearoa. We knew this billboard would be perfect for the concept and are excited to see it come to life,” said Chloe Leuschke, managing partner, Mango Communications Aotearoa.

The billboard can be partially viewed in passing, or in full on foot, at 132 Ponsonby Road from now until end-June 2025.

Credits:

Creative / PR Agency: Mango Communications

Media Agency: Essence Media

Specsavers:

Richard James, Creative Director

David Cross, Finishing Artist + Lead Designer

Jane Hoban, Trading Director ANZ

Shaun Briggs, Director of Marketing Planning ANZ

Goran Majstorovic, Head of Brand Creative ANZ

Anri McHugh, Head of Brand Planning & PR ANZ

Creative Agency: Specsavers Creative

