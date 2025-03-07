ESPN To Showcase All The Action Of The 2025 NBL Championship Series

After an incredible National Basketball League Championship Series finale last year, the 2025 edition between the Illawarra Hawks and Melbourne United could take things to a new level as the top two teams collide in a blockbuster best-of-five-game NBL title showdown live on ESPN.

The 2025 NBL Championship Series begins Saturday March 8 at 8pm AEDT with the Illawarra Hawks hosting Melbourne United at the WIN Entertainment Centre in Game One.

The Championship Series is set to be a thrilling showdown between the Illawarra Hawks and Melbourne United, commencing this Saturday at the WIN Entertainment Centre in Wollongong.

Game Two will then turn to Melbourne on Wednesday March 12 at 7.30pm AEDT, where United host the Hawks.

Under the guidance of Coach Justin Tatum, the Illawarra Hawks have experienced a remarkable season, finishing atop the ladder with a 20-9 record—their best in the club’s 47-year history.

Illawarra secured a spot in the 2025 NBL Championship Series after demolishing South East Melbourne 126-96 in Game Three of the Playoff Series.

Tatum’s leadership earned him the NBL Coach of the Year award. The team’s offense has been particularly potent, averaging over 101 points per game, significantly higher than their closest competitors.

A standout performance came from Trey Kell III, who delivered a 30-point game in the semi-final decider against South East Melbourne Phoenix, propelling the Hawks to their first grand final appearance in eight years.

Melbourne United return to the 2025 NBL Championship Series after losing a heart-breaking five-game epic to the Tasmanian JackJumpers last year.

Melbourne United has been a formidable force this season, boasting a 19-10 record and securing second place on the ladder. Their defence has been exceptional, often stifling opposing offenses.

The Playoff Series Semi Final against the Perth Wildcats again went down to the wire, as United prevailed 113-112 in a thrilling Game Three decider.

Key players like Chris Goulding and Jack White have consistently delivered, with Goulding’s sharpshooting and White’s versatility playing pivotal roles in United’s success.

Throughout the regular season, these teams have faced off multiple times, with each game living up to expectation. Their encounters have been closely contested, reflecting the high stakes of their upcoming championship clash.

This best-of-five series promises to be a battle of contrasting styles: the Hawks’ high-octane offense against United’s staunch defence.

The outcome may hinge on key matchups, particularly how United plans to contain Kell and how the Hawks address Goulding’s perimeter threat. Both teams are eager to etch their names into NBL history, making this series a must-watch for basketball enthusiasts.

ESPN will have every game of the NBL Championship Series live, with the first four games exclusive to the network.

2025 NBL Championship Series on ESPN

March 8

8pm AEDT, vs Illawarra Hawks vs Melbourne United: Game 1, ESPN

March 12

7.30pm AEDT, Melbourne United vs Illawarra Hawks: Game 2, ESPN

March 16

5.30pm AEDT, Illawarra Hawks vs Melbourne United: Game 3, ESPN

March 19

7.30pm AEDT, Melbourne United vs Illawarra Hawks: Game 4, ESPN

March 22

2.30pm AEDT, Illawarra Hawks vs Melbourne United: Game 5, ESPN

ESPN and ESPN2 is available on Foxtel, Kayo Sports, Fetch TV and Sky NZ.

The first three games will also be broadcast across 10 and 10 Play.