ESPN Helps Super Bowl Fans “Chuck A Sickie” In Latest Campaign

With Super Bowl LIX airing on Monday, February 10, in Australia and New Zealand, ESPN is helping sports fans get creative with their ‘sickie’ excuses to ensure work doesn’t get in the way of watching the big game.

You might have been ‘Swooped by a Magpie’, struck down by ‘Servo Coffee Shock’ or are suffering from ‘Esky Elbow’ – whatever the ailment, ESPN has the inspiration you need for your ‘Super Bowl Sickie’.

ESPN have taken the playful ‘Super Bowl Sickie’ campaign up a notch this year, with fans potentially earning themselves a trip to New Orleans by taking part and downloading their ‘Sickie’ certificate.

Fans can head to espnwin.com.au/superbowlsickie to download their ESPN Sickie Certificate and enter the draw to win a five-night trip for two to New Orleans.



Entrants can choose from a host of entertaining and not-at-all-suspicious reasons for taking Monday off – from Pre-Game paralysis, Half-Time hysteria, Meat Tray Mania, and 3am Kebab Attack, the choice is yours.

ESPN star Stephen A. Smith is once again leading the ‘Super Bowl Sickie’ campaign and is encouraging local fans to plan ahead, get creative and catch Super Bowl LIX on ESPN. “If you’ve got Super Bowl Fever, no medicine is going to cure that, except watching the big game. Call in sick…trust me,” said Smith.

The tongue-in-cheek ‘Super Bowl Sickie’ campaign is encouraging fans to take the day off (with the blessing of their employer) to enjoy the most watched sporting event on the planet – Super Bowl LIX LIVE on ESPN.

‘Super Bowl Fever’ is expected to reach its peak on Monday around 9am AEDT and fans are encouraged to take precautions by claiming their ‘ESPN Sickie Certificate’ without delay.

ESPN understands that full recovery can be made in 4-6 hours and be sure to include the Super Bowl LIX pre-game and half-time shows as part of your treatment plan.

Tune into Super Bowl LIX on Monday 10 from 9am AEDT LIVE on ESPN. ESPN and ESPN2 is available on Foxtel, Kayo Sports, Fetch TV and Sky NZ.

Please note, ESPN and B&T are definitely not encouraging you to breach your employment contract by taking a ‘sickie’ day.