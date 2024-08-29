Erin Riley To Head Up TBWA’s New Global Leadership Team

Erin Riley, current US CEO of TBWA\Chiat\Day, has been elevated to global CEO of TBWA, with Erwan Guillou, TBWA\Chiat\Day US CFO and global chief pricing officer, appointed as Global CFO.

The appointments follow the formation of Omnicom’s new global division, Omnicom Advertising Group (OAG), which elevated TBWA’s former Global CEO, Troy Ruhanen and Global CFO, Denis Streiff.

No stranger to TBWA and its proprietary Disruption methodology, Riley has been with the collective since 2016, first joining TBWA\Chiat\Day Los Angeles as President before taking the helm as CEO in 2021. In 2023, she went on to oversee the successful unification and subsequent significant growth of both Chiat\Day\New York and LA as Chiat\Day US CEO.

“As I think about the challenges and opportunities that face our industry and our clients, TBWA is exactly where I want to be. Over the last near decade, I have witnessed the power of Disruption – as both a methodology and ethos – transform the fates of brands. I have also seen brilliant fellow disruptors from across the globe lead with integrity, smarts and humanity. I believe, genuinely, that TBWA is singular in its combination of scale and spirit. I am honored and humbled

to take on the charge of continuing to build on the excellence of this Collective,” said Riley.

With a keen understanding of the business of creativity, Riley – in partnership with Guillou as CFO – has driven significant growth across TBWA\Chiat\Day US. She played an integral role in recent new business success, winning hallmark clients such as Discover, Directv, Levi’s and Sephora, as well as nurturing long-standing client relationships with Hilton, Gatorade and many more.

Her time spent on both the brand and agency side has honed Riley’s unique ability to blend marketing intelligence with creative magic to orchestrate the total brand experience for her clients, propelling them into the cultural conversation. One key focus for her will be scaling the best-inclass specialisms within TBWA that have delivered significant growth and breakthrough work around the world. These include DxD by TBWA\ for design, Feed by TBWA\ for social content

creation, and Plex by TBWA\ for B2B and complex businesses.

Omnicom Advertising Group (OAG) Global CEO Troy Ruhanen said; “I’m incredibly proud to say that, once again, TBWA and Omnicom are investing in the elevation of our homegrown talent – rewarding our very best and offering them new and exciting opportunities for progression within our businesses”

“Erin is a powerhouse. She leads with both head and heart, with an exceptional sixth sense for what will make a difference for the brands across TBWA’s portfolio. She builds enviable talent pools and brings everyone along with her. With Erwan at her side, the 11,000 strong collective is in the best possible hands.”

“Australia and New Zealand has had a special working relationship with Erin and her US team over the last eight years, we are excited to see where her leadership drive for creativity and innovation excellence takes us as a global collective over the coming years,” said Paul Bradbury, President and CEO of TBWA\Australia and New Zealand.