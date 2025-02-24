MediaNewsletterTechnology

Erin Molan Hosts New Show That Is Elon Musk’s Answer To 60 Minutes

3 Min Read
Erin Molan is the host of a news and current affairs program on X.

Australian presenter Erin Molan has take an unusual career turn by becoming the host of a news and current affairs show on the social media platform X.

Called 69 Minutes, the program premiered on X yesterday. Molan’s appointment to the show follow a tweet by X owner Elon Musk, who earlier this month asked his followers if, “Anyone want to create a hard-hitting show on X called 69 Minutes? I will actually fund it!” the Tesla co-founder wrote.”

The show is being produced by US social media personality Mario Nawfal, who claims his program The Roundtable Show is the biggest show on X.

“The next nail in legacy media comes smashing down …. Inspired by @elonmusk and hosted by @erin_molan,” Nawfal wrote.

“Served unfiltered, unbiased and raw. EVERY SUNDAY AT 4:20pm ET I bet we get higher ratings than the other old hack of a show that ‘shall not be named.’ We are the media now.”

Molan, who left Sky News due to budget cuts at the end of last year, told Mediaweek that she is enjoying the freedom to create her own content via her social media channels and balancing that with her family.

“The whole point of X is to provide a platform for so many different voices – I fully expect the show to feature guests whose opinions I won’t agree with – which is brilliant. Echo chambers are dangerous and boring,” Molan said, adding that she hadn’t committed to hosting the show long-term.

Molan is known for her work as a presenter on Nine’s The Footy Show and its NRL coverage. A former radio presenter, she more recently hosted a program on Sky News called Erin at 5.

The first episode of 69 Minutes featured stories about US AID “fraud”, AI vs Hollywood – Is Woke Finally Dead Thanks to AI?, Donald Trump’s negotiations with Russia to end the Ukraine war and whether Imran Khan is Pakistan’s version of Trump.

The editorial tone was largely effusive of the US president.

