Seven Appoints Erin Edwards Brisbane & Gold Coast News Director

The Seven Network has announced the appointment of Erin Edwards as Brisbane and Gold Coast news director, effective 2025.

Reporting to Seven Network’s Director of News and Current Affairs and Seven West Media editor-in-chief Anthony De Ceglie, Edwards will be responsible for the editorial and managerial leadership of the Brisbane and Gold Coast newsrooms.

Queensland-born Ms Edwards is a Walkley Award-winning journalist and will return to Australia’s #1 news service from Network 10, where she has been Executive Editor, 10 News Queensland, since June 2023. Before that role, she spent 22 years as a senior journalist with Seven in Mackay, Townsville, the Sunshine Coast and Brisbane.

She has a Bachelor of Journalism from The University of Queensland and, during her time at Seven, won a Walkley Award for Television News Reporting for her story on the Lockyer Valley Flood.

The announcement about Edwards follows the appointments earlier this year of Sean Power as Seven’s Sydney news director, Mark Mooney as Adelaide news director, Chris Salter as Melbourne news director, Gemma Acton as national director of news operations, Gemma Williams as executive producer of 7NEWS Spotlight, Jake Lyle as sunrise executive producer, Holly Fallon as Weekend Sunrise executive producer, and Natalie Wolfe as editor of 7NEWS.com.au.

“Erin is a proven leader whose heart never really left Seven. She’s a first-class team player and decision maker with impeccable news judgement and a real will to teach and develop all staff. She started at Seven Queensland out of university and then moved to Seven Brisbane, where she got a name as an elite police reporter and all-rounder with impeccable writing and presenting standards,” said De Ceglie.

“7NEWS is an integral part of the lives of the community in Brisbane and the Gold Coast and I can’t wait for Erin and the team to take it to even greater heights”.

“I know how much our News team admire and respect Erin, not just as a journalist but as a leader and, most of all, as a person. They are ecstatic she is coming back home where she belongs – and I feel exactly the same,” said Seven Queensland managing director, Todd Dickinson.

“I am thrilled to return home to 7NEWS Brisbane and Gold Coast and lead Queensland’s best news team,” said Edwards.

“I was a teenager when I first walked into a Seven newsroom as an intern. I grew up within its walls and over two decades shared some of this state’s biggest stories. I can’t wait to tell more”.