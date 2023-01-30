Entries For Women Leading Tech Close In Less Than A Week!

That’s right, entries for Women Leading Tech, Presented by Atlassian, close in less than seven days!

If you have been mulling an entry for yourself — or an equally inspiring colleague — the clock is steadily, but inexorably, counting down to the deadline at 11:59pm AEDT, 7 February.

To enter, head over to the dedicated Women Leading Tech site to view all the important information and get started. Time is running out, don’t forget!

This year’s awards are bigger and better than ever, with new categories up for grabs plus a host of returning favourites, including:

Advocacy – sponsored by Four Seven Seven

Data Science – sponsored by Quantium

Education/ Research – sponsored by Monash University

Executive Leader – sponsored by PubMatic

Mentor – sponsored by Atlassian

Product – sponsored by Rokt

Sales – sponsored by VMWare

New – Champion of Change

New – Glass Ceiling

New – Innovator

New – Rising Star

New – Social Impact Advocate

New – Sustainability Crusader

You can check out the full list of categories here.

Here are the other dates that you need to keep in mind, as well:

Late Entry Deadline – 11:59pm AEDT, Tuesday 14 February

Shortlist Date – Friday 3 March

Awards Night – 5.30-11.30 pm, Friday 24 March

So, what are you waiting for? Enter now!