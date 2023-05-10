Enigma Promotes Matt Dawe To Creative Director

Full-service, independent agency Enigma has announced the promotion of Matt Dawe (lead image) to creative director, reporting directly to ECD Tim Brown.

Dawe joined Enigma in 2012 as a copywriter and has been an integral part of driving Enigma’s creative output across all disciplines, producing notable campaigns for Newcastle Permanent, UniSC, Kennards, SunRice, UON, SYD Airport, NEXT Group and Newcastle Knight. He’s also had his work recognised at the AWARD Awards, Sirens and the Effies, as well as being recognised as a Top 20 Creative by the industry.

Tim Brown, executive creative director, Enigma said: “Matt is truly a unique person in our industry, not only does he have a brilliant creative mind he is one of the nicest people you’ll ever meet and truly cares for people and his client’s business problems.

“He doesn’t rest until he finds the smartest, actionable solution to any problem and we are thankful he is on our team. This is a well-deserved promotion for a damn fine creative and I’m looking forward to him playing a big role taking the agency’s creative offering to the next level.”

After spending the last two years as Associate Creative Director, Dawe says he is excited to take the training wheels off and play a lead role in taking the agency to new creative heights.

Dawe said: “When I told my mum, she thought I’d been demoted. And it’s fair enough. My old title sounded way more impressive.

“I’ve loved been part of Enigma as we’ve grown into a truly national business. Being based in Newcastle, the greatest city in the world, I’ve always believed that great work can happen anywhere. Getting the chance to step into the CD role here is massively exciting. We’ve got some huge things in the works and I can’t wait to rip in”.

Prior to joining Enigma, Dawe earned his creative stripes at Droga5, Peach and pulling beers at the Shoal Bay Country Club.