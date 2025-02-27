Enigma Media Strengthens Leadership Team With Senior Promotions

Independent full-service agency Enigma today announced a new leadership structure for Enigma Media that sees promotions for Justin Ladmore, becoming chief media officer and Amy Dascanio to managing director, Enigma Media (both pictured above).

Dascanio was previously general manager, Enigma Media and in her new role will lead its 40-strong media team while working alongside managing directors Jack Mason and Joanna Lilley teams across the agency’s Newcastle and Sydney offices. She will also contribute to Enigma’s leadership group, and the agency’s vision and passion for delivering full-service solutions to its clients.

Ladmore, who was previously managing director, Enigma Media, will transition into the newly created role of chief media officer and partner, where he will focus on growth, strategy, and Enigma’s connected creativity product, further strengthening the agency’s integrated approach.

Dascanio has been with Enigma Media for a decade, and prior to that was a group director at MediaCom and began her career at Zenith Media.

Ladmore joined Enigma more than 12 years ago and has since built the agency’s Media offering. He has also worked with MediaCom as communications planning director and was head of digital at GroupM and was also with Universal McCann.

Commenting on the appointments, Enigma founder, Lisa Sutton Gardner said: “I’m delighted with both these well-deserved promotions. Being able to promote from within is testament to the talent we have at Enigma and our established and growing media offering.

“Amy has played a pivotal role in shaping Enigma Media’s success. I remember the day 10 years ago when I was tasked with ensuring she transitioned up the M1 from her role at MediaCom in Sydney to her new life in Newcastle. I am thrilled 10 years later to see Amy be recognised for her contribution in her next career milestone here at Enigma. Her leadership and deep understanding of the evolving media landscape make her the perfect person to drive the media business forward.”

Ladmore said: “I am so proud and excited for Amy. She has been the driving force behind the growth of Enigma Media, our media product, and all the amazing media staff we have here. We have worked together for a very long time and she is the smartest media operator I know.”

Commenting on her new role, Dascanio said: “I am incredibly proud of what we have built over the past 10 years—fostering an environment where our people can grow, develop their careers and deliver campaigns for our clients that drive real business solutions. As we enter this next phase of Enigma’s growth journey, I am honoured to lead such a talented and passionate media team, along with the senior support of [Executive Director, Media] Sally Lawerence and [Group Director, Media] Jesse McColl. Partnering with Justin in his new role, presents an incredible opportunity to elevate the business and further strengthen our media and creative offerings. I think he is secretly loving the staff now calling him ‘Chief’.”

The appointments follow the recent announcement of Enigma’s new Managing Director for Sydney Joanna Lilley, as the agency continues to attract highly experienced industry talent to its leadership team.

Both appointments are effective immediately.