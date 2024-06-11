Enigma Appoints Former Ogilvy Leader Lee Liversedge

Enigma has announced the appointment of creative Lee Liversedge as its new creative director brand – Property & Place.

In this role, Liversedge will lead creative for Enigma’s brand, property, and place divisions. He brings more than 25 years’ creative agency experience to the Enigma team, having established his own agencies and worked in leadership roles for global agencies Ogilvy and Imagination. He has worked with some of the world’s most iconic brands, including Google, Amex, British Airways, IBM, Vodafone, and Westfield.

Liversedge is renowned for creating large-scale, multi-sensory brand experiences across commercial hubs and retail precincts, and most recently delivered the experience strategy and creative masterplan for The City of Brisbane. Liversedge also brings his place vision and brand creation expertise to the agency, having executed placemaking strategies for dozens of projects, including the premium residential offering and commercial precinct Aurora on Manly Beach, and NoVo, a residential tower in the west-end of Newcastle.

“We’re absolutely thrilled to have secured Lee to creatively lead our brand and property & place divisions – it’s an example of the high calibre of creative leadership we are bringing into the agency,” Enigma founder, Lisa Sutton Gardner, said. “Lee brings an incredible skill-set and pedigree to the agency, both in his wealth of industry experience, and his passion for executing at a high level. Lee brings a deep understanding of all facets of brand and human-centred design to the business – we can’t wait to see what he delivers for our clients”.

“Lee’s hire bolsters a team on the rise, with dedicated creative leadership and visionary skills to provide Enigma’s clients with a 360 view of what brand can be – and how it can be expressed to create real impact”.

“Property marketing is about so much more than just imagery – it’s a competitive landscape, with consumers expecting an increasingly sophisticated experience at each turn and touchpoint. That’s where Lee’s skills and pedigree are critical, as his career has focused on people-centric experiential activations. Lee will bring this whole brain thinking to our client portfolio to push the boundaries further, to create more impact, and encourage bolder, braver thinking,” said Enigma executive director of property & place Akira Galvin.

“I am absolutely thrilled to join the Enigma team at such an exciting time creatively for the agency. The focus of my career has been on creating connected brand experiences that stimulate and amplify human behaviours wherever people live, work and play. For me, it’s about delivering truly memorable experiences that bring people and places together. I look forward to bringing this passion and holistic thinking to Enigma and its clients,” said Liversedge.

Liversedge’s appointment follows its recent addition of significant creative might to the business, with former The Monkeys and Emotive staffer Ciaran Miller-Stubbs as its new executive director and Havas creative Matt Ennis as its new creative director.

Liversedge’s appointment is effective immediately.